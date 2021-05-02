Top opposition leaders call on Narendra Modi government to guarantee uninterrupted oxygen supply to hospitals and undertake free mass vaccination





On Sunday, main opposition leaders called on the government in a joint statement to focus all of its attention on ensuring an uninterrupted supply of oxygen in hospitals across the country and to undertake a mass vaccination program and free against COVID-19. The statement comes a day after at least 12 critical patients, including a doctor, died on Saturday at Batra Hospital, a leading private hospital in Delhi, due to an oxygen crisis. Signatories to the declaration include former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Congress Nationalist Party leader Sharad Pawar , Supreme Leader of Bahujan Samaj Mayawati Party, Leader of Bahujan Samaj Mayawati Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Deputy Stalin, and Akhilesh Yadav, Leader of Samajwadi Party. Other signatories include National Conferences Farooq Abdullah, Secretary General of CPI-M Sitaram Yechury, D. Raja of CP and Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal In the wake of the out-of-control outbreak of the pandemic across our country, the statement said, we call on the central government to focus all of its attention on ensuring an uninterrupted flow of oxygen supply to all hospitals and health centers across the country. country. We call on the central government to immediately launch a free mass immunization program across the country. The budget allocation of 35,000 crore for the immunization program is to be used for this purpose, the joint statement added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday on increasing the oxygen needs of industrial units and adding additional oxygen beds to meet surging demand. Aside from the deaths at Batra hospital on Saturday due to lack of oxygen supply, less than a fortnight ago, 20 COVID-19 patients at Jaipur Golden Hospital and 25 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the nation’s capital died due to lack of oxygen. The oxygen crisis in the capital has been so severe that many hospitals have had to go to the High Court to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen. The government, however, denied that there was a shortage and blamed it on a logistical problem in transporting oxygen to places where oxygen demand was increasing.

