Tim Scott has a post-Trump playbook for Republicans





Providing the official rebuttal to a presidential speech in Congress has never been a particularly auspicious task. At best, it’s a mixed blessing; at worst, a ticket to oblivion.

This is what made Senator Tim Scott’s speech last week so exceptional. Both in tone and content, it shows that the only black Republican in the Senate is a rare political talent who demands the attention of both his own party and the opposition.

For his fellow Republicans, Scott may have found the right place for those trying to deal with the two specters that haunt the party: former President Donald Trump and the mistaken belief that the election was stolen.

No Republican is likely to be rewarded by explicitly opposing Trump, so Scott didn’t – his only mention was to praise one of the president’s true accomplishments, Operation Warp Speed. When it comes to electoral integrity, Scott simply endorsed the less controversial aspects of Georgia’s recent electoral reform law and ignored the others. (Notably, and admirably, he also voted to certify the election results four months ago.)

More than

Beyond that, Scott personalized his response in a way that others don’t. He spoke of being raised by a single mother himself and praised single parents, eschewing the sometimes condescending attitude Republicans take with non-traditional families.

Scott’s presentation was more of a heartache than anger. Yes, his phrase “Our president seems to be a good man” was out of place. More justified was his criticism of President Joe Biden on a notable broken promise – that schools would largely be reopened to full-time in-person education by Day 100.

Conversely, despite weeks of yelling from Republicans and the conservative media over Biden’s mismanagement of the wave of migrants at the border, Scott gave the case only fleeting mention. Perhaps he has seen the latest data from the 2020 election and knows that Republicans have done even better with Latinos than expected.

Overall, Scott turned a weakness into a strength. He reiterated an accusation he made in his speech last year at the Republican National Convention – of the Senate Democrats’ systematic obstruction of his post-George Floyd police reform proposal. “My friends across the way seemed to want the problem more than they wanted a solution,” he said.

In fact, there was no good reason the Democrats blocked Scott’s measure. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but had the Senate voted on it, the bill should have gone to conference with a much stronger one backed by House Democrats. The negotiations – much like the ones currently going on informally between Scott and Rep. Karen Bass – could have produced a bill with a real chance of becoming law.

Bringing the country together can be more difficult. The only line that raised the anger of many on the left was when, after sharing some personal experiences of racism, Scott nonetheless declared: “Listen to me clearly: America is not a racist country. ” After nearly a year of what is now considered “America’s racial calculation” – including several high-profile police shootings in the past month alone – it’s no surprise that progressives see Scott as a naive, a quisling or worse.

And yet, consider where Scott came from – personally, not politically. He noted the challenges his single mother faces. Scott managed to get out of humble circumstances to win a seat in the House and then the Senate. Why wouldn’t he consider the country that offered him this opportunity as something more than just “racist”? Indeed, Scott might even quote former President Barack Obama, a similar racial optimist: “In no other country on Earth is my story even possible.”

Despite all of this, and despite Vice President Kamala Harris making a similar point, Scott has been pilloried on social media. At one point, the phrase “Uncle Tim” started to trending.

This progressive condescension towards a black Republican is hardly new. Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams attended a Coronavirus Task Force press conference last year. Noting the very harsh impact of the pandemic on minority communities, Adams recommended that blacks and Latinos avoid alcohol, drugs and tobacco, using terms of affection in folk slang. The reaction was as offensive as it was to be expected.

One of the most pressing questions for Republicans – and not unimportant for Democrats, of course – is who will win the 2024 “Trump Primary”. Right now, the fugitive leader is Trump himself. . But if he doesn’t run, it’s an open field. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is considered the top candidate due to his handling of the Florida pandemic. But Scott’s nimble response to Biden’s first major address – touting an optimistic view of America and subtly pushing back against racists and nativists on both sides – suggests he’s a force to struggle with.

