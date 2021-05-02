News from Wales: Union flag row breaks out as Boris Johnson lashes out over Welsh FM plan | Politics | New





Mark Drakeford delivers remarks at leaders’ debate The Premier of Wales and the Welsh Labor leader made the statements as he spoke of his priorities for Wales and the UK as tens of thousands of Welsh voters are set to go to the polls. In a series of interviews with the Daily Express ahead of the Senedd Cymru or Welsh Parliament elections next week, Mr Drakeford expressed the importance of Welsh identity and Wales having a proud place in the Union . The Labor Party has ruled Wales since the creation of the Senedd in 1999 through a mix of coalitions with the Lib Dems and the Welsh nationalist Plaid Cymru party led by Alun Michael, Rhodri Morgan and Carwyn Jones. The latest opinion poll ahead of the Senedd election suggests that Labor support is hardening as the May 6 vote approaches. Savanta ComRes surveyed 1,002 people and found that Labor support increased with the party with 36% of the total vote. Mr Drakeford, who took over from Carwyn Jones in December 2018, said the Welsh election was one of ‘confidence and ambition in Wales’. Mark Drakeford, Premier of Wales, speaks to the Daily Express ahead of next week’s vote Mark Drakeford campaigning at Gower last week Speaking about the future of the Union, the Welsh Prime Minister stressed that Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden’s announcement of British flags flying outside British government buildings in Wales had “the effect the opposite of what it promotes ”. The Welsh Prime Minister told this publication: “They [the Welsh people] don’t want to see the Union Jack as a colonial approach of the British government as if it were an invading government [in Wales]. “ “The UK government must make a positive case for the UK.” Mr Drakeford also pledged in the post that the party would not support a Welsh independence referendum unless Plaid Cymru secures a majority in the Senedd. READ MORE: MPs say Brexit deal should be urgently considered Welsh Parliament elections take place on Thursday Regarding the party’s election manifesto, Mr Drakeford said the party’s focus would be dominated on the recovery from COVID-19. The strategy would focus on schools and the NHS with the guarantee that every young person under 25 will be offered a job or a place in education or training. Social workers will also receive the real living wage according to Mr Drakeford’s plans and will also invest £ 800million in new trains by 2023. As part of their pledge, a Welsh Labor government would also pay an additional 100 police community support officers and build 20,000 new low-carbon social housing for rent. DON’T MISS:

Tories turn core Labor ‘red wall’ to blue in UK election [LATEST]

Boris frees City of London from EU clutches as Brexit bill passes [INSIGHT]

EU ships begin to be welcomed in Channel waters [REVEAL] Daily Express Election 2021 Guide As for the environment, single-use plastics will be phased out and a Wales National Forest will be created. The Welsh Prime Minister also underlined the importance of the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that it has reinforced the importance of the role of the Welsh Parliament. He said more Welsh voters were now aware of Westminster’s ‘independent decision-making’ role, and added: ‘It has raised the profile of decentralization.’ But he raised concerns over the UK’s Home Market Bill, a UK government solution to create a secure platform for UK trade after Britain completely severed ties with the UK. EU. Sir Keir Starmer has joined Mark Drakeford in the campaign It will also see the return to the UK of measures that were previously managed by the EU. About 160 policy areas, including animal welfare, public procurement rules and environmental regulations, will go to one or more of the decentralized administrations. But fears have been raised that the new legislation would limit the powers vested in parliament. He added: “The UK Home Market Bill has allowed ministers to take powers away from legislatures and over responsibilities they do not exercise.” The Welsh Prime Minister stressed the importance of protecting decentralization, adding that he would work with Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Deputy Prime Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster’s successor to ensure concept protection. Mr Drakeford continued, “I will work with others wherever they are.” Mark Drakeford spoke of the ‘lack of urgency’ for the future of Wales But he said of Ms Sturgeon: “I worked closely with Nicola Sturgeon during the coronavirus pandemic, but I have some fundamental differences with her.” The Welsh Labor leader who represents Cardiff West in the Senedd has also called on Boris Johnson to lower the voting age for local elections and in the House of Commons in England to 16. Mr Drakeford said young people should not be overlooked, stressing that they must be “prepared to take responsibility” for voting. He added: “They deserve a chance and I absolutely believe it. “They will plant our democratic seed for the future.” Mr Drakeford will fight for his post on May 6.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos