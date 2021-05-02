Trump hints at Mar-A-Lago that biased Arizona recount could be White House’s way





Donald Trump hinted to guests at Mar-a-Lago that the worrying audit of the Arizona poll by a partisan private company could lead to his reinstatement in the White House.

Let’s see what they find, Trump said in remarks captured on video at his Florida golf resort.

Very interesting things are happening in Arizona, he noted in footage that appeared to have been taken on Wednesday during his farewell remarks before heading to New Jersey for the summer. It was posted on TikTok by 45covfefe.

Let’s see what they find. I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands, thousands and thousands of votes, Trump added.

After that, take a good look at Pennsylvania, and you look at Georgia, then you’re going to look at Michigan and Wisconsin, and you look at New Hampshire. They found a lot of votes in New Hampshire earlier … did you see that? he added, although it is unclear what Trump was referring to.

It was a rigged election, everyone knows it and was going to monitor it very closely, he concluded.

There is absolutely no evidence that this was a rigged election.

The current controversial audit of 2.1 million votes in Maricopa County for the Democratic-won presidential and senatorial elections is being led by the company Cyber ​​Ninjas, which is owned by a promoter of the Stop the Steal lie that the he election was rigged against Trump. Owner Doug Logan retweeted messages months ago that an audit of Arizona ballots would find hundreds of thousands of votes for Trump. The Florida-based Cyber ​​Ninjas company has no experience with elections or ballots.

The company, hired by the Arizonas GOP Senate, failed in court to keep its recount operation a secret. Election and civil rights organizations are so alarmed that they have written to the Department of Justice for federal observers fearing the ballots will be damaged, stolen, altered or lost.

Trump is asking for an update on the operation several times a day, the Washington Post reported Thursday. He is especially fascinated by Cyber ​​Ninjas’ examination of the ballots in ultraviolet light, which some experts believe could damage them, according to the Post. It is not known why Cyber ​​Ninjas uses UV light.

In the latest alarming development, a reporter from the Republic of Arizona on Friday took a photo of U.S. Capitol rally agitator and former Arizona Representative Anthony Kern (right) examining the ballots in the frame of the audit.

Kerns’ proper name appears on the ballots he was examining. He lost a contest for re-election, coming last in a three-way race. Kern is also listed as a presidential voter for Donald Trumpon on the ballot, according to the Republic.

He is also a follower of the Big Lie and was photographed on the steps of the US Capitol during the uprising.

More than 40 Democrats in the Arizona State Legislature have called on the Justice Department to investigate Kern after the Capitol siege. His own social media posts strongly suggest that Kern was present during the riot in Washington, DC on Jan.6, and actively cheered on the crowd, both before and during the attack on Capitol Hill, the letter said. at the DOJ.

Arizona Republic reporter Ryan Randazzo was kicked out of the recount operation at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum after taking a photo of Kerns. He noted that the ballot boxes appeared to be mixed and the votes examined, with no obvious organizational scheme.

Critics have criticized the operation as a Trump rally and by no means as a reputable audit of anything.

The results of the audit will have no effect on President Joe Bidens’ victory in the state by a 0.3 point margin, which has long been officially certified. But claims of new votes for Trump could undermine confidence in a legitimate election and lead to further unrest.

