As poll results crystallize, PM Modi congratulates winners and hails BJP workers on Twitter





As trends and election results in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry began to crystallize, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a series of tweets congratulating the likely winners and solidifying the morale of the workers of the Bharatiya Janata party where they faced defeat. The Prime Minister, who has led the BJP’s fierce campaign in Bengal for the parties’ outright attempt to overtake Mamata Banerjee and her ruling Trinamool Congress, congratulated the CM on the TMC victory while pledging the Center’s help to contain the rapidly spreading Covid-19. pandemic in the state Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficialvictory in West Bengal. The Center will continue to provide all possible support to the government of West Bengal to meet the aspirations of the people and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021 He also expressed his gratitude to the people of Bengal and praised the party workers for ensuring that the BJP is steadily gaining ground in the state. The BJP put on a horrific spectacle in the 2016 Assembly elections, winning just three seats. But he quickly filled the void created after the Left and Congress gave ground, and began to breathe into the necks of TMCs. In the 2019 parliamentary polls, the BJP surprised everyone by winning 18 seats from Lok Sabha out of a total of 42. The party looks likely to win around 75 seats this time around in the 292 assembly polls that saw the vote. I would like to thank my sisters and brothers in West Bengal who blessed our party. From a negligible presence earlier, the presence of BJPs has increased considerably. BJP will continue to serve the people. I applaud every Karyakarta for their strenuous efforts in the polls. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021 The Prime Minister also congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the incumbent Left Democratic Front to a decisive victory in the state, winning 99 of the 140 seats on offer. The BJP, which was only hoping to register its presence here, did not win a single seat. The Prime Minister also pledged Kerala to help the centers in the fight against the pandemic, while he had words of encouragement for BJP cadres and gratitude for voters in the southern state. I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue to work together on a wide range of topics and ensure India mitigates the global COVID-19 pandemic. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021 Thanks to the people of Kerala who supported our Party in these elections. I appreciate the efforts of our industrious Karyakartas Party, which will continue to serve the people of the state and strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021 In Tamil Nadu, the current AIADMK and its ally BJP were defeated by the coalition led by the DMK. The Prime Minister applauded the DMK and its leader MK Stalin for the victory, again vowing to work together to counter the pandemic and offering his thanks to the voters and his gratitude to the workers of the BJP. Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We will work together to improve national progress, meet regional aspirations, and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021 I want to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who have supported NDA. I assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will continue to work for the welfare of the state and further popularize the glorious Tamil culture. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hard work. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021 The BJP faced a daunting challenge in its attempt to retain power in Assam, with a determined combination led by Congress and the AIUDF seeking to overthrow it. However, the ruling party managed to achieve an impressive victory. In addition to talking about development initiatives taken by the “two-engine government,” the BJP had targeted Congress here to align itself with Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF, accusing it of encouraging illegal immigration by originated from Bangladesh, leading to “the land and love jihad”. . The prime minister thanked the state for resting confidence in the BJP and the efforts of party workers to make victory possible. The people of Assam have once again blessed the NDA’s development agenda and the pro-people track record of our government in the state. I thank the people of Assam for the blessings. I appreciate the hard work of NDA Karyakartas and their tireless efforts in service to the people. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021 While they were completely eclipsed by the high-stakes assembly elections, votes for a handful of bypassing in several states were also counted on Sunday. The Prime Minister thanked the people of these states while promising to continue working for their well-being and also congratulated the BJP workers for their efforts. I thank the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for blessing the BJP in various polls. Our party will continue to work for the well-being of the people. Thanks to BJP Karyakartas for their tireless determination. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021 While the results in most states have become clear, some votes are still being counted. Constituency Based Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Pondicherry Blogs LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam







