Republican Sean Parnell expected to run for Senate in Pennsylvania





In 2020, Parnell lost to Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb by around 2 percentage points. He raised nearly $ 4 million for this race and ended the campaign with about $ 167,000 in the bank as of March 31, according to a recent filing with the Federal Election Commission. A spokesperson for the Parnells House campaign has confirmed his interest in a Senate race.

“Sean is receiving significant support and encouragement to run for the Senate across Pennsylvania,” said Ian Prior, who was the spokesperson for the Parnells 2020 campaign. People are fed up with Biden’s agenda after just 100 days, and see Sean as the best candidate to win in 2022 and join a new Republican majority in the Senate.

Prior said Parnell was doing “due diligence” and “measuring the pitch” before deciding on the race. “But Sean fully understands the gravity of the need for a fighter to make sure the Pennsylvanians have a senator who will stop the leftist agenda in its tracks,” he said.

An NRSC spokesperson declined to comment on the meeting.

Parnell is close to Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former president and political adviser. Trump Jr. has previously said he will back Parnell for the job he seeks in 2022.

A state-wide offer seems likely given its meetings with prominent senators. Parnell is also speaking at a GOP event in May in Luzerne County in the northeast of the state, well outside the congressional district where he raced last year.

Jeff Bartos, a real estate developer and former candidate for lieutenant governor, is currently the only prominent Republican in the race. He has more than $ 1.1 million in the bank as of March 31, according to his last deposit with the FEC. A supporting super PAC has also raised $ 750,000, POLITICO previously reported.

Several other Republicans are evaluating offers in the state, including former Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite and former US Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands. Lawyer Sean Gale and former congressional candidate Kathy Barnette have officially declared their candidacy.

Lamb, who defeated Parnell, is seen as likely to enter the already crowded Democratic Senate primary, setting up a possible statewide rematch between the two.

