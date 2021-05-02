India receives aid from Taiwan, places trade orders with China





Work hard to send more: Taipei. Acceleration of the production of oxygen generators: Beijing



India received assistance from Taiwan on Sunday, including concentrators and oxygen cylinders, with more batches of medical equipment expected to follow from Taipei. A first batch, consisting of 50 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders, landed in New Delhi on Sunday on a Boeing 747 from China Airlines, Taiwan’s government airline. The deployment of medical supplies in Taiwan is a testament to the close collaboration and partnership between several agencies on both sides, a statement from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC), Taiwans representative office in India, said. India and Taiwan do not have diplomatic relations or formal embassies. We are working hard to send more, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Twitter. We were following developments closely and had in-depth discussions aimed at providing the necessary support to our Indian friends at a time of great need. India, meanwhile, has yet to accept Beijing’s offers of aid and assistance which were echoed again on Friday both in a message from President Xi Jinping to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during the ‘a phone call between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. India preferred to source medical supplies from China on a commercial basis. Many of those orders have been placed by Indian companies to Chinese companies, with production of at least 40,000 oxygen generators currently underway, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong told the Communist Party. Global Times. As far as I know, Chinese companies have ramped up production of at least 40,000 orders for oxygen generators from the Indian side, and they are working tirelessly to deliver them as quickly as possible. Many Chinese companies and private organizations are also using their own channels to provide various forms of aid to India, he said. Mr Sun said on Twitter that in the past two weeks, 61 cargo flights from China to India were operational and that since April China had supplied more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators. , more than 21 million masks and around 3800 tons of medicines to India.

