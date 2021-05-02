PM Modi congratulates Mamata, Vijayan and Stalin on poll victory: The Tribune India





New Delhi, May 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her party’s victory in the Assembly polls and assured all possible support from the Center to the state government to meet the aspirations of the population and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In a series of tweets, Modi also praised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who leads the left front in the state, and Supreme Deputy DMK Stalin, who led the opposition alliance in Tamil. Nadu, for their poll victories. With the BJP remaining in power in Assam, Modi said the people of the state have once again blessed the NDA’s development agenda and the pro-people track record of its government. “Congratulations to Mamata Didi on @ AITCofficial’s victory in West Bengal. The Center will continue to provide all possible support to the government of West Bengal to meet the aspirations of the population and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, ”he tweeted. In another tweet, Modi said: “I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the DFL for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue to work together on a wide range of topics and ensure India mitigates the global COVID-19 pandemic. “ In a tweet to Stalin, who is expected to be Tamil Nadu’s next chief minister, Modi said they will work together to improve national progress, meet regional aspirations and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of West Bengal for strengthening the presence of the BJP. “From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has grown significantly. BJP will continue to serve the people. I applaud every Karyakarta for their energetic efforts in the polls, ”he said. “Gratitude to the people of Kerala who supported our party in these elections,” he said in another tweet and praised the party workers for their efforts, ”he tweeted. In another article, he said: “I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who have supported NDA. I assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will continue to work for the welfare of the state and further popularize the glorious Tamil culture. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hard work. The Prime Minister also thanks voters in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for supporting the BJP in various polls. “Our party will continue to work for the well-being of the people. I thank the BJP Karyakartas for their tireless determination, ”he said. PTI







