British invaded Eton schoolchildren turned the country into their playground | John harris

Over the past fortnight, the news from Westminster has looked more like a strange piece on pre-revolutionary France or Tsarist Russia circa 1916.

In some parts of the country, the unemployment rate at 15%. It is estimated today that six million people benefit from universal credit. I was in Birmingham this week, where I heard a lot about the inability to find work and local businesses hung by the nails. But every time I turned on the radio I would hear a twisted soap opera about money, taste (or lack thereof) and a prime minister struggling to get by. 150,000 per year. Boris Johnsons has claimed that the insistence that he is willing to let bodies pile up in the thousands rather than impose another lockdown suggests a Bourbon or Romanov exasperated by the need for tough choices. There is something equally monarchical about the swift regrouping of the 2.6m Downing Street briefing room, further proof, it seems, that austerity need only worry the plebs .

As with David Camerons’ lobbying efforts on behalf of financier Lex Greensill in the apparent pursuit of a multi-million pound payday, this is essentially a story about privilege, as well as shamelessness. and the insensitivity that goes with it. Specifically, it focuses on the rebirth of an archetype that has only been murky: the ambitious public schoolboy, dizzyingly confident, convinced of his fate but devoid of any coherent goal and, once empowered, always on. the point of letting go. chaos and misadventures.

Boris Johnson at Eton in 1979. Photograph: Ian Sumner / REX / Shutterstock

I recently read One Of Them, the memoir of an Atonian upbringing written by Musa Okwonga, a black British writer whose recollections of his time at school are full of sharp observations and seemingly indisputable. As well as exploring how questions of privilege intersect with those of race, he eloquently explains how time spent at Eton serves to harden the kind of attitudes and attributes that, as alumni of the same school , Cameron and Johnson both embody.

Eton has long provided powerful lessons in elitism and how it works. Okwonga recalls that the prefects were not appointed by the staff or elected by the boys of their own year, but chosen by the prefects in the year above. The bottom line is that if a boy wants to be socially prominent in school, there are only 20 people in school who he really needs approval. While most of Eton’s pupils are thus deemed irrelevant, it is not difficult to infer what it means for his top performing pupils to see people beyond the walls of the school: Okwonga se remembers they were nicknamed lebs. The real world seems to be almost redundant: boarding schools, after all, are designed to operate independently of it.

Nonchalance, on the other hand, is carefully cultivated: visible effort is mocked in my school; the trick is to achieve without seeming to try. And for Eton’s high thieves, there is one more secret of Okwonga’s success that boils down to a simple aphorism: if they simply gain prestige, then personal popularity will follow. As lone Johnsons climbs to the top seems to prove, the trick is not to be clubbable, but to attain power and influence as a way to then gain friends and admirers. And as you do, rules and conventions as well as consistency can be casually set aside. Shamelessness is the superpower of a certain section of the English upper classes, Okwonga writes. They don’t teach Eton shamelessness, but that’s where they perfect it.

In the case of Camerons, the frame of mind he imbibed at school was evident in his cruel pursuit of austerity for political ends and happy promises that were quickly forgotten. He vowed to no longer restructure the boring, boring, top-down NHS and quickly launched one of his own; having presented himself as an environmentalist, he would then have told his collaborators to get rid of all the green bullshit. Even more breathtaking is his speech in early 2010 on corporate lobbying: we all know how it works. The breakfasts, the hospitality, the low-key word in your ear, the ex-ministers and ex-advisers to hire, helping big companies find the right way to go. So we have to be the party that settles all of this.

When he wasn’t relaxing, Cameron tried to cover up his lack of substance with a performative gravitas that sometimes bordered on camp. Johnson, on the other hand, seizes every opportunity to reduce politics to the absurd, and thus renders the void beneath him even more glaring. Without convictions or consistency, you end up with a government based on serial turns, U-turns, and crisis-to-crisis, which sooner or later has massive consequences. Let us not forget that Brexit is a direct result of the current dominance of politics by those trained in the private sector.

Plus, because this dominance symbolizes a very English mix of nostalgia, deference and recklessness, that’s part of the reason the UK is now breaking up; indeed, the fact that Johnson was so worried about the arrangements in Northern Ireland is a living case study of the dangers of entrusting matters of the most fragile nature to people whose fundamental lack of seriousness is not only toxic. , but extremely dangerous.

Part of the English disease is our willingness to attribute our national catastrophes to matters of a personal nature. But the vanities of chic men and their habit of dragging us into disaster have much deeper roots. They are centered on an ancient system which forms a narrow caste of people to run our affairs, but also ensures that they have almost none of the attributes actually required. If this country wants to enter the 21st century late, this is what we will finally have to face: a great tower of failures which, to use a very current word, are truly institutional.