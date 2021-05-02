Disagreements afflict Turkish brothers … and “opposition meetings” anger Ankara





Al-Arabiya sources reported on Saturday evening that the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood in Turkey had pledged to respect Ankara’s security Watch their encounter with the opposition. The sources said the Egyptian Brotherhood leaders signed a declaration ordering not to endanger Turkey’s national security. She added that Turkish security officials had warned against communicating with Turkish politicians. Prevent relay Furthermore, pointed sources suggest that it is within the Muslim Brotherhood in Turkey that there are differences between those who want to communicate with the opposition and those who die fear deportation. She pointed out that advisers to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the Brotherhood leader to prevent the deportation of Alaa Al-Samahi and Yahya Musa, but Ankara handed the files over to the Turkish secret service. It is noteworthy that Tamel Karamullaoglu, chairman of the Turkish opposition party Felicity, was announced a few days ago Reception of a delegation from the Muslim Brotherhood Led by Hammam Ali Youssef, member of the Fraternity Shura Council and responsible for funding electronic committees and a number of Fraternity leaders. Financial and political support In addition, sources revealed to Al-Arabiya.nett that Hammam Ali Youssef and Medhat Al-Haddad took part in the meeting, die For die Managing Brotherhood investments and financial activities in Turkey are responsible. She also said that the members of the brotherhood, died, attended the meeting with party chairman Felicity, died most of them died detained and offered Turkish citizenship, died of financial and political support of the party in the next elections. , as they are with the Islamists The EU is a connected country and from the mantle of the welfare party, died by Necmettin Erbakan, the leader of Islamic movements and organizations in Turkey, was founded. Pressure on the Turkish regime Regarding what happened at this meeting, information indicates that the head of the Brotherhood die proposed the idea of ​​putting pressure on the Turkish regime, the files of the detainees of the uprising in Egypt at the next meetings. with Egyptian officials and expressed fears that Ankara would accept the idea in exchange for the deal with Cairo to deport them out of the country and threaten to withdraw many investments. It is led by the Turkish group and trio Medhat Al-Haddad, Mukhtar Al-Ashry and Mr. El-Ezaby. The sources confirmed that the meeting was a measure of the Muslim Brotherhood’s concern over the ruling Turkish regime and the acceptance of reconciliation with Egypt revealed to be trouble-free and the group’s crisis and the resolution of their members’ issues. . Sharp cracks It should be noted that the group according to recent Turkish statements on the resumption of relations with Cairo, the imminent holding of security and diplomatic meetings between the two countries at the beginning of next May to resolve the differences, along with the party’s proposal President of Turkey has created a parliamentary friendship group with Egypt. And he began his scenarios for the draw phase after approaching after warnings from Ankara that the Brotherhood had sent not to target Egypt and stop critics of its territory, in addition to Turkish instructions, to die Stop the programs of two satellite channels of the Brotherhood, Muhammad Nasser, and start Mu ‘taz Matar die Group counts in its footsteps and continues its march Prepare for impact.

