PM Modi, top leaders want DMK and Stalin – The New Indian Express





Through Express press service CHENNAI: As the DMK sealed its return to power after 10 years, wishes poured in for the party and its leader MK Stalin from leaders across the country. A tweet from the official handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday: “Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam on winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. We will work together to improve national progress, achieve regional aspirations. and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. “ Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was among the first to congratulate Stalin. “Congratulations to DMK leader Thiru @mkstalin on his party’s victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I send him my best wishes,” he tweeted on Sunday evening. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Stalin in a tweet stating: “The people of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, take a confident step in that direction. Best wishes.” Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union’s finance minister, wished Stalin and Arivalayam “a good mandate in the service of the people”. Samajwadi party chairman Akhilesh Yadav and Hemant Soren, chief minister of Jharkhand, also tweeted their greetings to Stalin. READ ALSO | TN election results: regions that helped DMK seal victory “My sincere congratulations to @mkstalin on @arivalayam’s tremendous victory at #TamilNaduAssemblyPolls. I wish him a safe journey to meet the wishes of the people,” Soren tweeted. Telugu Desam Party Chairman N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted: “My best wishes and congratulations to @mkstalin Garu on @ arivalayam’s triumph in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections in 2021.” Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Lalu Prasad Yadav called the victory an “ extraordinary victory ” in a tweet on Sunday. “I am sure you will continue the legacy of social justice of the respected Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji and live up to the expectations of the Dravidian brothers and sisters,” he tweeted. The chairman of the Southern Region of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), CK Ranganathan, said in a press release: “This historic victory of the DMK led by Mr. MK Stalin as chairman of the party demonstrated the popular support of the people of Tamil Nadu for his far-sighted, people-centered and inclusive governance to be led under his leadership in Tamil Nadu. “ In a congratulatory letter to Stalin, Prince of Arcot Mohammed Abdul Ali said: “Tamil Nadu has rightly chosen you to be our next Chief Minister to be implemented at a rapid and efficient pace, until 2026, which shows your sagacity, wisdom and knowledge of what and how to be a true leader like your late father the late Dr. Kalaignar M Karunanidhi. “

