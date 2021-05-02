China’s challenge: why China’s insincerity matters to New Zealand

This is the first in a series examining ways to move New Zealand forward in managing its increasingly complex relationship with China. Rodney Jones is an economist who has focused on Asia for 30 years. He is a director at Wigram Capital Advisers, which has done modeling on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past few weeks, our approach to China has come under more scrutiny than ever before, both in Aotearoa, New Zealand and abroad.

For much of the 2000s, New Zealand’s approach was resolute and bipartisan, but this was upset by the disturbing and far-reaching changes Xi Jinping brought about in China, and in his aggressive posture and actions towards his neighbors and the world. big.

Kenzaburo Fukuhara / Getty Images New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the Great Hall of the People April 1, 2019, in Beijing, China.

China responding to Australia’s call last year for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19 with targeted economic sanctions is one example that resonated in New Zealand.

Yet Australia was correct in asserting that we need to understand more clearly what happened in China in the first months of 2020.

While vaccines will ultimately make it possible to emerge from the pandemic, the Sars-CoV-2 virus continues to spread at an alarming rate in the developing world, deepening global inequalities and delaying the progress of so many countries back. many years. And as the tragic events of recent weeks in India have underlined, this crisis is not over.

At the end of March this year, 14 countries issued a statement of concern over the WHO investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, arguing that it had been significantly delayed and was not had no access to original and complete data and samples.

New Zealand did not sign the declaration, although countries like Japan, South Korea and Denmark did, although it later released a muted statement.

Sam McNeil / AP Xi Jinping has made disturbing and far-reaching changes in China, says Rodney Jones.

The Covid-19 crisis caught the world off guard. The relative ease with which the 2003 Sars outbreak was contained fueled a false confidence that it would only be a fleeting shock. It was really the mood in New Zealand in February 2020. At no time did the Chinese authorities choose to clearly reveal the severity of the epidemic, nor did they warn of very real threats to life and health. in the world that were to come.

The first sign of trouble came around January 3, 2020, when Chinese social media reported a Sars-like outbreak in Wuhan, with more than 100 people reportedly falling ill. Yet when the Chinese National Health Commission began reporting figures on January 17, the number of cases in Wuhan was only 62. The two-week gap proved critical and remains a source of mystery.

At Wigram, we started modeling the spread of the virus across China on January 28, when Xi acknowledged that China was facing a growing crisis. At that time, 193 cities across China were reporting cases. It was a period of relative openness, with China reporting detailed data. When we modeled the Chinese data, it was clear it was worse than Sars, with the virus spreading rapidly along road and rail networks.

But then China turned dark. When Xi declared a peoples’ war on February 6, my heart sank because open data would be an inevitable victim. From there, the effective R-value declined at a rate we haven’t seen since, as city after city declared victory.

Provided / tips Economist Rodney Jones, Director at Wigram Capital Advisers.

A week after Xi’s speech, 135 cities were reporting cases, up from 233. The following week, just 40 cities were reporting cases, a number expected to drop to four by the end of the month.

What China had done was not only lock down its cities, but also block the flow of information. A few robust foreign journalists who had traveled to Wuhan provided valuable reporting but were subsequently kicked out, while citizen social media commentators were detained.

China has effectively eliminated the virus, but by showcasing this success in February rather than March, where it likely happened, China helped make Sars-CoV-2 look no worse than Sars. This has denied the world critical details of how the spread of the virus could be contained and ultimately eliminated.

In Asia-Pacific, it mattered less, because we’re used to analyzing China. For the rest of the world, it was much more dangerous, because it reinforced complacency. China chose not to reveal to the world the gravity of the danger it faces.

As New Zealand debates how to deal with Xis China, this lack of sincerity matters. Xi can speak of a global community with a common future, but this is not how China behaved in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. And by still denying WHO access to unrestricted research and data, it continues to do so.

