Jokowi demands creative and innovative teachers during pandemic period

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi encourage Indonesian teachers to be creative and innovative. According to him, the conditions of the pandemic should be used to correct the education totok in the country.

“Teachers are really asked to be creative and innovative, we also need to use this pandemic condition to assess and correct the whole world of our education,” Jokowi said in a podcast with the Minister of Education and Technology and of Research and Technology, Nadiem Makarim, Dimanche (2/5).

The head of state said the old methods of education could not be used during a pandemic. Therefore, educators need to adapt technology and continue to be creative.

“If we use the old ways, education can’t work in this pandemic era, it won’t work, we need new hybrid digital methods. And we have to adapt quickly, be adaptive, creative and there is continuous innovations. ” a message.

In addition, the former mayor of Solo also prioritized Covid-19 vasination for teachers and educators. The goal is that all schools can once again learn face to face with health protocols.

“I have conveyed to the Minister of Health, give priority, and with all our strength and efforts we want to immediately send our children back to school but with a note that we must be safe from Covid, we can catch up, ”Jokowi concluded. . [eko]