PTI relies on electronic voting after losing elections several times: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL: PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal again criticized the ruling PTI on Sunday and said the party wanted to introduce electronic voting because it had been repeatedly defeated in elections.

Speaking to reporters in Narowal, the PML-N leader said “electronic voting is another drama [staged by the PTI] rig the elections. “

“The PTI hasn’t thought about introducing electoral reforms in the past three years but suddenly came up with the idea of ​​electronic voting after facing defeat in the partial polls,” Iqbal said.

He said that if the government is serious about electoral reforms, then it should send suggestions relating to the reforms to the chief electoral commissioner.

“The Karachi by-election proved that the PML-N is the only successful party in Sindh. The people of Karachi are with the PML-N,” Iqbal said.

The PML-N leader added that Prime Minister Imran Khan “cannot dare dissolve the assembly,” adding that if he leaves the government he will be accountable to the people.

“It looks like Imran Khan is enjoying a picnic instead of running a government,” Iqbal said.

Iqbal’s comments come after Prime Minister Imran Khan made an offer to the opposition to sit down with the government and make electoral reforms, stressing that technology is the only solution to this many-year-old problem. decades where each party cries out scandal and accuses the winner of rigging the elections. .

The Prime Minister even went so far as to suggest that the opposition choose from among the models of electronic voting machines (EVMs) available.

“ Stolen election at PML-N ”

After PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail was defeated in the polls, the party piled up accusations against the government and the winning party, the PPP.

PML-N Vice President Maryam said the election was “stolen” from the PML-N by just a few hundred votes.

“ECP must withhold the results of one of the most contested and controversial elections. Even if it does not, this victory will be temporary and Insha’Allah will return to the PML-N soon.”

She added that “the vote is respected and will continue to receive it”.

Ismail wrote to the Pakistan Election Commission requesting a recount of the votes and his request was accepted for hearing on May 4.

The results have been withheld in the meantime.

