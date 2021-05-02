Trump’s secret rules for drone strikes outside war zones revealed, World News





The Biden administration disclosed a set of rules secretly issued by President Donald Trump in 2017 for “direct action” counterterrorism operations such as drone strikes and commando raids outside conventional war zones that the White House has suspended over whether and how to tighten the guidelines.

While the Biden administration has censored some passages, the visible parts show that during the Trump era, commanders on the ground had the flexibility to make decisions about attacks as long as they fit into large sets of attacks. “principles of operation”, including that there should be some “virtual certainty” that civilians “will not be injured or killed in the course of operations.”

At the same time, however, the rules of the Trump era were flexible to allow exceptions to this and other norms, asserting that “variations” could be made “if necessary” as long as certain bureaucratic procedures were followed for approve them.

In October, Judge Edgardo Ramos of the Southern District of New York ordered the government to turn over the 11-page document in response to Freedom of Information Act lawsuits brought by the New York Times and the American Civil Liberties Union. The Biden administration inherited this case and requested a delay, but has now complied, providing a copy to the two plaintiffs on Friday evening.

The Biden administration suspended Trump-era rules on day one in office and imposed an interim policy requiring White House approval for proposed strikes outside the war zones of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. At the same time, Biden’s team began to examine how the policies of the Obama and Trump era had worked both on paper and in practice with the goal of developing their own policy.

The review, officials said, found that Trump-era principles for governing strikes in some countries often made an exception to the “virtual certainty” requirement that there would be no casualties. civilians. While retaining this rule for women and children, it allowed a lower standard of mere “reasonable certainty” for adult civilian males.

Thomas P. Bossert, who helped oversee the interagency development of the Trump-era rules in 2017 when he was one of Trump’s top counterterrorism advisers, said he was. proud and argued that the policy “should not be rejected or replaced without careful consideration and a review of the results it has produced.”

