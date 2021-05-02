Prime Minister Modi to hold virtual summit with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on May 4, 2021. India and the United Kingdom have enjoyed a strategic partnership since 2004. It has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing convergences in various fields, said the MEA.

A comprehensive roadmap to 2030 will be launched during the summit, which will pave the way for broadening and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade in five key areas, namely interpersonal relationships, trade and prosperity, defense and security, climate action. & health care, added the MEA.

On the other hand, Downing Street also said the two PMs will hold a virtual meeting. “On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Modi to agree on a wide range of commitments to deepen cooperation between the UK and India, including in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic “said Downing Street.

“During his appeal with Prime Minister Modi, the Prime Minister will stress the importance of working with India to promote our common values,” he added.

In addition to offering much-needed equipment, the UK government said England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Science Officer Patrick Vallance spoke to their Indian counterparts to provide advice, ideas and expertise. to the Indian healthcare system amid one of the world’s worst outbreaks in COVID levels. It has been agreed that the National Health Service (NHS) should create a clinical advisory group led by Prerana Isaar, Chief People Officer of NHS England, to support Indias COVID response.

“The UK will always be there for India when needed,” Johnson said.

“The terrible images that we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring bond between the peoples of the UK and India. I am deeply moved by the wave of support that the British people have brought to the people of India and I am glad that the British government has been able to play our part in providing vital assistance, ”he said.

Britain will send another 1,000 ventilators to India, the government said on Sunday, stepping up support as India’s healthcare system struggles to cope with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

