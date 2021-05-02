TPUA sues and asks Jokowi to resign, PDIP politician: Do you know the rules?





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – PDI-P faction secretary (PDIP) Major General (Purn) TNI Tubagus Hasanuddin questioned the steps of a group of citizen members of the Ulama Defense and Activists Team (TPUA) ). They filed a lawsuit against President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), with the aim of asking him to resign from his post. The lawsuit was filed in Jakarta Central District Court on Friday (4/30/2021). Registered with Complainant Muhidin Jalih and Respondent President Jokowi. “Know the rules not really? Urging the president to step down is not an easy matter and requires a long process, ”Hasanuddin said in his Sunday press release (02/05/2021). Hasanuddin explained that the impeachment process took place in parliament. For this, the DPR must use the right to express an opinion (HMP). This HMP can be implemented if the president is deemed to have violated the law or treason against the state, corruption, bribes or other despicable acts. This right is proposed by a minimum of 25 members of the DPR, and if it meets the administrative requirements, it can be pursued in plenary session. The final session itself will not be valid if it is not followed by at least 2/3 of the number of DPR members and at least 2/3 of that number approve it. Once the HMP is approved, the formation of a special committee will continue to work on existing issues. As a result, it was reported to the DPR plenary session. The result could be a continued indictment, and no. This test must also comply with legal attendance requirements. If the Pansus approves the indictment and the DPR plenary accepts it, the results will be communicated to the Constitutional Court (MK). The latter institution will meet to verify the opinion of the DPR. If it is judged valid and in conformity with the Constitution of 1945, the Constitutional Court will transmit the proposal of dismissal of the president to the MPR. Later, the MPR will execute the revocation by a plenary meeting attended by at least 3/4 of the number of members and approved by at least 2/3 of the number of members present. “But if we look at the current state of the coalition of government supporters in the DPR and MPR, it looks like a dream in broad daylight when someone aspires to overthrow the people’s president-elect like Pak Jokowi,” concluded Hasanuddin. Source: BeritaSatu.com

