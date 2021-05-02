Politics
UK sends 1,000 ventilators to India ahead of Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi talks
UK is sending 1,000 more ventilators to India to help its hospitals cope with the escalating coronavirus crisis in the country.
Emergency equipment is part of an intensification of government medical relief in India as the scale of the disaster worsens.
Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the two scientists leading the UK government’s response to the pandemic, are offering help and advice to their Indian counterparts under the aid program.
Boris Johnson will hold a virtual chat with Narendra Modi on Tuesday to secure continued support from his government and stress the importance of working with India to promote our shared values, Downing Street said.
But pressure remains on the prime minister to help India source vaccines by canceling an order for 5 million doses of AstraZeneca pending from the country.
On Saturday, India became the first country to record more than 400,000 new cases of coronavirus in a single day, with 3,689 people dead in the past 24 hours.
The new support follows the dispatch of 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and 3 oxygen generating units from the UK last week.
Downing Street said Professor Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and Sir Patrick, the government’s chief scientific adviser, were offering Indian officials advice, ideas and expertise to the Indian healthcare system.
NHS England is in the process of creating a clinical advisory group led by Prerana Issar, Chief People Officer, to support Indias Covid’s response.
This group will work with Indian institutions such as the All India Institute of Medical Services to share their experiences on managing Covid outbreaks.
The advisory group will include public and global health researchers, alongside nurses and other health professionals who have experience in the Indian health system, the government said.
The assistance follows relief offers from UK charities and businesses, including the British Asian Trusts Oxygen for India emergency appeal, which is raising money for oxygen concentrators to be quickly deployed to hospitals Indians.
Virgin Atlantic flew 200 boxes of oxygen concentrators in Delhi on Saturday, after a partnership with Khalsa Aid. Additional cargo space will be made available free of charge on 6 flights to India next week, in association with the Red Cross.
Mr Johnson said: The terrible images we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring bond between the people of the UK and India.
I am deeply moved by the wave of support that the British people have given to the Indian people and I am glad that the British Government has been able to play our part in providing vital aid. The UK will always be there for India when needed.
Foreign Minister Dominic Raab meets his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday as he holds face-to-face meetings with G7 foreign ministers.
Mr Raab told the BBC the UK will look very carefully at any request for vaccines from India, but insisted Delhi has yet to request the cancellation of AstraZeneca’s order. of 5 million from its Serum Institute.
Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said Britain should aim to send blows to India as soon as possible, but the UK program should not be halted to do so.
She told BBC Ones The Andrew Marr Show: We have not yet defeated this virus in Britain and we need to keep the momentum going with this vaccination program.
But Professor Peter Openshaw of Imperial College London and a member of Sage said it would be a very reasonable arrangement to allow India to keep the blows.
He added: It’s about balancing what we have available to our own people and what we can distribute fairly around the world through these well-organized systems that are in place.
