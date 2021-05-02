China Closes Bible App and Christian WeChat Accounts

Chinese Communist authorities continue their crackdown on Christianity by suppressing Christian WeChat’s Bible applications and public accounts as new, severely restrictive administrative measures against religious personnel took effect on Saturday.

Father Francis Liu of the Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness said in a tweet that some Christian WeChat accounts, including Gospel League and Life Quarterly, are no longer available online, the US-based persecution watchdog. International Christian Concern reported.

When someone attempts to access these accounts, a message reads: (We) have received a report that (this account) is in violation of the Internet user’s public account information service management provisions. and that his account has been blocked and suspended.

Bible apps have also been removed from the App Store in China, and print Bibles are no longer available for sale online either, ICC added. Bible Apps can only be downloaded in China with the use of a VPN.

Another sign of the ongoing crackdown is that bookstores owned by state-sanctioned Three-Self-Guided Churches are increasingly selling books that promote President Xi Jinpings’ thoughts and Communist ideology.

Even their WeChat accounts are turning into propaganda channels for the CCP, the ICC said.

On Saturday, new religion regulations issued in February by China’s State Administration for Religious Affairs came into effect. Rule 16 of Chapter III regulations states that Catholic bishops must be approved and ordained by the state-sanctioned Chinese Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

According to interpretation of the Union of Catholic Asian News, the regulations indirectly state that the election of Catholic bishops will be by the state-approved system under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and that the Vatican and Pope Francis will play no part in it. role. [] This goes against the laborious agreement between China and the Vatican on the appointment of Catholic bishops, signed in September 2018.

A 2018 China-Vatican deal, renewed last year, allows the Chinese government to nominate new bishops to the Vatican through its state-approved Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association, with the pope vetoing the decision . At the time of signing, the Vatican said it hoped the deal would foster unity among China, estimated to be between 10 million and 12 million Catholics.

In addition, Article 27 states that senior religious leaders will remain in office for a term of three to five years, after which the individual will have to resubmit their personal information to authorities, the UK-based group said. Christian solidarity in the world, explaining that it could be used to sanction any criticism or breach of regulations by denying their request for re-registration.

The Article 3 regulations include requirements that the clergy support the leadership of the Communist Party, CSW added.

In addition, article 12 states that the clergy must not endanger national security or be dominated by foreign forces.

Asia News last month reported that Chinese authorities punished a man who provided a place of worship for believers, fining him $ 30,000 for organizing illegal religious activities. ”

According to recently released reports, religious persecution in China escalated in 2020, with thousands of Christians affected by church closures and other human rights violations.

Under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, CCP officials enforce strict controls on religion, according to a report released in March by US-based persecution watchdog China Aid.

Christians in official churches and house churches have been ordered to fly the Chinese flag and sing patriotic songs during services.

Last October, internet censorship targeting Christians in China became so severe that even official government-sanctioned Christian groups began using Chinese pinyin initials JD to replace Chinese characters for Christ, China reported. Aid at the time.

Two official government-approved religious organizations, the Christian Council of China and the Committee of the Three-Self Patriotic Movement of Protestant Churches of China, have updated the titles and descriptions of all their books on Tianfengshuyuan, their official WeChat bookstore. ,reported China Aid.

In 2018, the Chinese government banned the sale of Bibles in online bookstores across the country to comply with a white paper that dictated respect for the core values ​​of socialism.

ABC News from Australia reported at the time that copies of the Gospels were withdrawn from online retailers following the publication of a diet document titled China’s Policies and Practices on Protecting Freedom of Religious Belief.

The white paper declared that Chinese religious communities should adhere to the direction of localization of religion, practice the core values ​​of socialism, develop and extend beautiful Chinese tradition, and actively explore religious thought that accords with national circumstances of China.

China is ranked as one of the worst countries in the world for persecuting Christians, according to Open Doors USA’s World Watch List.

The Communist regime’s crackdown on religious freedom also led the US State Department tolabelas a country particularly concerned about continuing to engage in particularly serious violations of religious freedom.

In a previous interview with the Christian Post, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that it was certainly the case that the Chinese Communist Party [engages in] efforts to eradicate religious freedom wherever they are found.