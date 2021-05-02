PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal congratulate MP Stalin on DMK victory





DMK appears ready to form the government, with the alliance comfortably passing the halfway mark.

Several political leaders from across the country, transcending party lines, congratulated DMK Chairman MP Stalin on the party’s yet to be officially declared victory in the Tamil Assembly elections Nadu in 2021 and for his next term as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As DMK appears poised to form government, with the alliance comfortably crossing the halfway point, chief ministers and cabinet ministers, among others, took to social media on May 2 to send messages from Congratulations. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam on winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. We will work together to improve national progress, realize regional aspirations and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We will work together to improve national progress, meet regional aspirations, and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021 Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said: Congratulations to DMK chief Thiru MK Stalin on his party victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I send him my best wishes. Congratulations to the head of DMK, Thiru @mkstalin on his party victory in Tamil Nadu’s assembly elections. I send him my best wishes. Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sent her best wishes to Deputy Stalin in Tamil and English. She said: Good wishes and congratulations to Deputy Stalin on your success in the election of the Assembly in Tamil Nadu. I wish you and @arivalayam good tenure in the service of the people. . @mkstalin . Good wishes and congratulations @mkstalin on your success in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. I wish you and @arivalayam good tenure in the service of the people.

. @mkstalin Nirmala Sitharaman (nsitharaman) May 2, 2021 Congressman Rahul Gandhi, expressing his wishes as an alliance partner of the DMK, said: Congratulations to Deputy Stalin on this victory. The people of Tamil Nadu voted for change and we will, under your leadership, take a step forward in this direction. Best wishes. Congratulations to Shri MK Stalin on the victory. The people of Tamil Nadu voted for change and we will, under your leadership, take a step forward in this direction. Best wishes. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2021 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Many congratulations to @mkstalin on a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. I wish him a successful mandate and the best in meeting the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu. The Leader of the Opposition of the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav said: Congratulations to MP Stalin, the dedicated DMK and the workers of the alliance on this resounding victory. The TNs are desperate for progressive pro-people policies under your able leadership. Nationalist Congress Party Chairman Sharad Pawar congratulated the DMK chairman and said the party’s victory was well deserved. Sharad Pawar said: Congratulations to Deputy Stalin on your victory, a truly well-deserved victory! I wish you the best in serving the people who instilled their trust in you! Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav Party Chairman said: Congratulations to Deputy Stalin for this remarkable victory!

