Politics
Chinese Communist Party wing mocks Indias Covid crisis on social media
A social media post by a powerful wing of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ridiculed India’s humanitarian Covid-19 crisis, comparing the lighting of funeral pyres in an Indian crematorium to the launch of a Chinese rocket at the week last. The message has now been deleted.
The CPC Central Committee’s Political and Legal Affairs Committee (CPLA) on Saturday posted a collage of two images on its Weibo account, showing the Chinese rocket launch and the burning of a pyre in India, side by side.
The caption for the collage reads something like – When China sets things on fire or when India does.
Weibo’s post, which was deleted, was published a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi he was concerned about the pandemic situation in India and conveyed his condolences.
The ACPL is a powerful organ of the CCP structure and oversees the police, prosecutors and courts.
It is currently headed by Guo Shengkun, a member of the political bureau of the CPC Central Committee, two of the highest decision-making bodies in China.
London-based journalist and researcher Mengyu Dong, who tweeted the collage, wrote: Anyone apparently thought it was a good idea to poke fun at the latest Covid-19 outbreak in India? An account affiliated with the CPC’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Committee posted this on Weibo. Caption: When China sets things on fire vs when India does.
China Digital Times, which tracks China’s online world, reported: Official accounts such as the Chinese Online Police and Tianjin Municipal Procuratorate posted a photo on multiple platforms mocking the Indians’ struggle against the epidemic: Chinas Fire Shine Mountain, Indias Fire Shine Mountain.
In response to a question from HT on the issue that many Chinese citizens described as insensitive, China’s Foreign Ministry said the post could not be found on Weibo.
Regarding the relevant image mentioned in your question, we currently cannot find it on the relevant Weibo account. It is hoped that the Indian side will pay attention to the Chinese government and the mainstream public opinion supporting India’s position in the fight against the epidemic, China’s Foreign Ministry told HT in a statement.
What we want to highlight is that China has paid special attention to the evolving epidemic situation in India China is doing everything possible to help India tackle the new cycle of the epidemic, a declared the ministry.
In the coming days, more anti-epidemic resources will continue to be sent to India to support India’s anti-epidemic efforts. Many donations and purchases in this area are made through unofficial channels. This is enough to show that the Chinese government and all sectors of society are expressing their support for India’s fight against the epidemic through concrete actions.
Chinese state media, too, have a history of making fun of Indians in times of bilateral tension.
During the Doklam standoff near the Sikkim border in 2017, the Xinhua news agency published a racist video that mocked and parodied the Indians.
The video in English was just over three minutes long and was titled 7 Sins of India: It’s Time for India to Confess Her Seven Sins.
It featured a man with a turban and a fake beard – an apparent attempt to make fun of an Indian Sikh – speaking in English the way Indians are seen to speak the language.
Last Thursday, China sent into space a key module for its permanent space station, which it plans to complete by 2022 as part of its ambitious space program.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]