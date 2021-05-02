Chinese Communist Party wing mocks Indias Covid crisis on social media

A social media post by a powerful wing of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ridiculed India’s humanitarian Covid-19 crisis, comparing the lighting of funeral pyres in an Indian crematorium to the launch of a Chinese rocket at the week last. The message has now been deleted.

The CPC Central Committee’s Political and Legal Affairs Committee (CPLA) on Saturday posted a collage of two images on its Weibo account, showing the Chinese rocket launch and the burning of a pyre in India, side by side.

The caption for the collage reads something like – When China sets things on fire or when India does.

Weibo’s post, which was deleted, was published a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi he was concerned about the pandemic situation in India and conveyed his condolences.

The ACPL is a powerful organ of the CCP structure and oversees the police, prosecutors and courts.

It is currently headed by Guo Shengkun, a member of the political bureau of the CPC Central Committee, two of the highest decision-making bodies in China.

London-based journalist and researcher Mengyu Dong, who tweeted the collage, wrote: Anyone apparently thought it was a good idea to poke fun at the latest Covid-19 outbreak in India? An account affiliated with the CPC’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Committee posted this on Weibo. Caption: When China sets things on fire vs when India does.

China Digital Times, which tracks China’s online world, reported: Official accounts such as the Chinese Online Police and Tianjin Municipal Procuratorate posted a photo on multiple platforms mocking the Indians’ struggle against the epidemic: Chinas Fire Shine Mountain, Indias Fire Shine Mountain.

In response to a question from HT on the issue that many Chinese citizens described as insensitive, China’s Foreign Ministry said the post could not be found on Weibo.

Regarding the relevant image mentioned in your question, we currently cannot find it on the relevant Weibo account. It is hoped that the Indian side will pay attention to the Chinese government and the mainstream public opinion supporting India’s position in the fight against the epidemic, China’s Foreign Ministry told HT in a statement.

What we want to highlight is that China has paid special attention to the evolving epidemic situation in India China is doing everything possible to help India tackle the new cycle of the epidemic, a declared the ministry.

In the coming days, more anti-epidemic resources will continue to be sent to India to support India’s anti-epidemic efforts. Many donations and purchases in this area are made through unofficial channels. This is enough to show that the Chinese government and all sectors of society are expressing their support for India’s fight against the epidemic through concrete actions.

Chinese state media, too, have a history of making fun of Indians in times of bilateral tension.

During the Doklam standoff near the Sikkim border in 2017, the Xinhua news agency published a racist video that mocked and parodied the Indians.

The video in English was just over three minutes long and was titled 7 Sins of India: It’s Time for India to Confess Her Seven Sins.

It featured a man with a turban and a fake beard – an apparent attempt to make fun of an Indian Sikh – speaking in English the way Indians are seen to speak the language.

Last Thursday, China sent into space a key module for its permanent space station, which it plans to complete by 2022 as part of its ambitious space program.