Can PM Modi come out of the Covid crisis unscathed?

How guilty are prime ministers when they put their country in such a mess? While the “buck-stop-here” principle applies, it’s not such an easy question because hindsight always brings wisdom.

However, it simply cannot be a coincidence that virtually every government leader who has won a huge majority, not only in India but also in other democracies, has often had a thud.

Indeed, it seems that huge electoral majorities induce a feeling of invincibility among politicians which makes them forget that the unexpected is always hidden around the corner. This neglect has been the Achilles heel of many of these politicians.

Let’s start with India and five examples of massive majorities that ended badly.

So in 1962, when Lok Sabha had only 494 seats, Congress won 361. The Prime Minister was Jawaharlal Nehru.

In 1971, there were 518 seats and Congress won 352. The Prime Minister was Indira Gandhi.

In 1977 there were 542 seats. The hastily formed Janata Party and its allies, the Anti-Congress Front, won 345 seats. Morarji Desai was the prime minister.

In 1984, there were 542 seats and Congress won 414, the highest on record. The prime minister was Rajiv Gandhi.

Now, see what happened to each of these prime ministers.

Unforeseen events

Defeat in the war with China in October-November 1962 ended the Nehru government. He died in May 1964 and successor governments never really recovered from this debacle.

Then, the adverse ruling of the Allahabad High Court in June 1975 in an electoral malpractice case ended the Indira Gandhi government. The loss of legitimacy led it to impose urgency.

In 1987, Bofors’ gains, which were revealed in April of that year, politically finished the Rajiv Gandhi government.

None of these events were planned. So when they happened, they took the wheels off all these governments.

As a result, the 1962 Nehru government became a lame duck just six months after its formation.

Indira Gandhi’s government of 1971 was more fortunate: it stumbled for four years from 1971 to 1975 before being delegitimized by the High Court of Allahabad. The emergency extended his reign by 20 months.

The Rajiv Gandhi government has come somewhere in between, becoming a lame duck halfway through its tenure. Congress never recovered from this debacle.

Overseas, the same sort of thing happened to Richard Nixon in 1974 after his big win in 1972. In his second term, Nixon fell victim to his own arrogance and pride.

Then it happened to Margaret Thatcher in 1990 after her massive victory in 1987. Her own party, which she had controlled as tightly as Narendra Modi now controls the BJP, revolted against her.

She and Nixon were both victims of a perceived infallibility. They forgot that they were human and that they could make costly mistakes.

I will not load you with examples from other countries, as the pattern should be clear by now, namely that (a) the bigger they are, the harder they fall, and (b) it is completely unexpected events that these governments have fallen.

Dj Saw

It is in this sense that we must consider the second government of Narendra Modis. It meets both our criteria for a huge victory and a totally unexpected development, namely the new coronavirus which deactivates it.

So, although he himself didn’t quite expect it, Modi scored a huge victory in May 2019 with 303 out of 543 seats. But he also didn’t expect the virus to reduce his government to virtual impotence and make India an object of neighborhood. Schadenfreude, global pity and domestic ridicule.

Each of these cases of a fortuitously adverse event causing a prime minister to deflate is similar to the other.

Thus, Nehru and his Minister of Defense, VK Krishna Menon, were completely surprised by the strength of the Chinese attack. Like this government, they too were totally unprepared and India almost lost Assam.

In 1975, Indira Gandhi did not even think for a second that Allahabad’s High Court would disqualify her for what was, in the end, a very minor transgression of electoral law. But that’s what happened.

In 1987, Rajiv Gandhi had no idea that the news that Bofors from Sweden had paid some people to win the howitzer contract would eventually cause him to be dismissed from his post.

Nixon never thought that the arrest of the men who broke into the Democratic Party office would result in his resignation two years later. Margaret Thatcher was caught off guard when her party’s split over the election tax led her to defeat in an internal party election to choose a new leader.

The big difference

But there is an important difference between India and other democratic countries. While elsewhere parties quickly choose a new leader, in India they do not.

That is why, despite everything, Congress persisted with members of one family. Since Modi is for the BJP, these people are considered voters.

There was only one example of a successful revolt. In 1987, VP Singh broke away from Congress and became Prime Minister. But in general and since then, revolts in Congress have failed.

Which leads to a question that might move many minds now: Could there be a successful revolt at BJP?

There is no way to tell yet. Also, it seems very unlikely as a challenger would have to be sure of both financial support and non-party support which may not be available. But in politics, as Thatcher discovered, things can change very quickly.

Much will therefore depend on how quickly Modi recovers politically from this debacle. The results show that he likes political challenges and that he should not be underestimated. He has shown time and time again that he overcomes obstacles. Can it this time?

A final question remains: can he succeed in choosing someone to be blamed?