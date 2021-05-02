KSP Moeldoko receives proof of government commitment from workers





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The desire of the Presidential Chief of Staff, Moeldoko, to receive labor representatives on Saturday (1/5/2021) proves the government’s concern for the fate of Indonesian workers. As everyone knows, Moeldoko received the President of the Confederation of All Indonesian Workers ‘Unions (KSPSI) Andi Gani Nena Wea and the President of the Confederation of Indonesian Workers’ Unions (KSPI) Said Iqbal at the Bina Graha building in Jakarta, on Labor Day commemoration. Galang Progress Center General Secretary Diddy Budiono, one of Jokowi’s volunteer bodies, expressed his deep gratitude for this. Diddy said so during an informal meeting with several journalists in Jakarta on Sunday (5/02/2021). During the meeting, Diddy said that Moeldoko’s attitude reflects the attitude of President Jokowi’s government which has never neglected the plight of Indonesian workers. “We all know that President Jokowi didn’t just wish him a Happy International Labor Day or May 1, on his birthday last Saturday. President Jokowi also expressed his sincere appreciation that the workers are an asset of the Indonesian nation, it is they who have also driven the country’s economy and business so far, ”Diddy said. According to Diddy, what Moeldoko has done is clearly a follow-up to the President’s recognition that workers are a great asset to our nation. “One thing not to be missed, Mr. Moeldoko stressed during the meeting that the government does not ignore the welfare of workers in the implementation of the law on job creation, especially with regard to sector salaries and vacation pay (THR), ”Diddy said. “The KSP even said it would pass the two main things directly to the Minister of Manpower. This means that the government, represented by Pak Moeldoko, really cares about the fate of the workers. “ Diddy also praised because during the meeting with the most legitimate representatives of Indonesian workers, Moeldoko was not only stoking the sky. KSP also stressed its stance to keep government concerns out. Look, Pak Moeldoko stressed that the government will be firm with companies that do not entitle THR as an employee. Moeldoko also said that the Presidential Personnel Office will continue to oversee the implementation of the law on job creation and its by-laws. This is a strong affirmation that the KSP is very concerned about maintaining its implementation on the ground. We must support and appreciate this, “said Diddy. With these facts, Diddy believes, Moeldoko will be able to maintain the workers’ trust they have placed in the KSP. “For me, the integrity of Pak Moeldoko will be able to fill the conscience of the workers to be conveyed to President Joko Widodo, as discussed at the meeting,” Diddy said, ending the conversation with reporters. Source: BeritaSatu.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos