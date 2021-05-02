Boris Johnsons’ attempt to ‘save the union’ has the opposite effect

This is the last part of The Canary‘s # Independence2021 ahead of the May 6 election. And it comes as Boris Johnson is embroiled in yet another scandal. Due to the Conservatives’ corruption allegations, the truth about Johnson’s apartment renovation, and, well, Johnson being just himself, the Conservatives are on the defensive again.

And in typical Tory and Johnson fashion, this “Fervent and passionate trade unionist” wants to get out of this. But it’s not job. And it is above all It does not work in Wales or Scotland. Despite Johnson’s “spending spree to save the union,” the independent parties are making headway. So this latest round of Tory scandal just might be the mess Johnson can’t storm its way out of.

#Refurbgate and general corruption by conservatives

As reported by The CanaryJohnson has completely lost his temper when answering questions about renovating his Downing Street apartment. And despite his claims, he did not respond if he had initially paid for the renovation.

Dominic Raab did nothing to clarify the situation on Sunday May 2:

The PM categorically refused to answer a simple and straightforward question. A question a five-year-old could answer. The result is 3 separate, time consuming and expensive surveys to find the answer. Dominic Raab just said #SophyRidge the PM clearly answered the question! – Peter Stefanovic (@ PeterStefanovi2) May 2, 2021

Dominic Raab refuses to say who paid the initial costs of the Prime Minister’s apartment, instead repeating the party trick that Johnson “covered the costs” to hide the corruption.@SophyRidgeSky is BRILLIANT in this area. #Crete pic.twitter.com/IDzlR9b5az – Femi (@Femi_Sorry) May 2, 2021

But now people have gotten used to the Conservative scandal. And some see #Refurbgate as just another among a long list of examples of conservative corruption:

Dear @BorisJohnsonWhether or not you misappropriated our money for fancy wallpaper and furniture, me and millions of others would like to know what happened to our money on the matters listed below. Are you personally going to reimburse this?#TorySleaze #BorisOut pic.twitter.com/KmdqYM35Jd – Grenville Bradder… Thanks for all the fish. (@SirGrenville) April 29, 2021

An exhaustive list but by no means a complete list of all #ToryCorruption and #TorySleaze that show exactly why Boris Johnson shouldn’t be Prime Minister. Scandal over scandal: the indictment sheet that should have shot Johnson years ago Jonathan Freedland https://t.co/xkD2qe9chH – Socialist opera singer (@OperaSocialist) May 1, 2021

“Frenzied spending”

But try like the Tories would like it to go away, it’s not event. So with waiting elections in Wales and Scotland on May 6, they are trying to get out of trouble with a £ 1 billion spending strategy for Scotland and Wales:

Boris plans to spend a frenzy to save the Union for fear of big gains for Plaid Cymru and the SNP https://t.co/35RlGCTubm – Nation.Cymru (@NationCymru) May 2, 2021

They will not launch this spending strategy until the election results are ad. The strategy is therefore not yet completely clear. True to the conservative form. Apparently, however, they will use the money to build transport infrastructure.

But this tried and true method of conservative skulduggery does not cut things off with voters in Wales and Scotland. Because the separatist parties Plaid Cymru and the SNP are would have on track to make big gains. So you could be forgiven for thinking that Johnson’s spending announcement had an ulterior motive. In fact, it was so transparent that even the Telegraph called it:

Boris Johnson plans to spend billions of pounds on new road and rail links and to treat Scottish patients on English NHS beds in a desperate counteroffensive against Nicola Sturgeon https://t.co/NM0jNX29lL – The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 1, 2021

But rather than encouraging people to vote Conservative, Johnson’s “spending spree” could have the opposite effect:

Looks like the way to get billions from this Westminster Conservative government for Wales is to vote for @Plaid Cymru a lot. Let’s do it! https://t.co/gkwnL4ZjdC – Diana Strasser (@diana_strasser) May 1, 2021

Boris plans ‘spending frenzy to save the Union’ out of ‘fear of big gains’ for Plaid Cymru and SNP #VoteForWales # 3VotesPlaidCymru https://t.co/vxN3RcGKrZ – Cardiff South and Penarth Plaid (@PlaidDC_CS) May 2, 2021

Including with some voters for the first time:

Brexit pushes foreign and European citizens towards the SNP, via @conor_matchetthttps://t.co/eCKrVLjuK9 – The Scotsman (@TheScotsman) May 2, 2021

Another beautiful mess Johnson

The SNP has made clear its intention to hold a second referendum on independence. And it becomes ready do this. In addition, Plaid Cymru has promised a referendum “within five years” if it wins the majority. But the conservative corruption and scandal are also clear to voters.

Johnson’s efforts to save the union therefore appear to be in vain. The campaign for independence in both countries predates Johnson, but this latest wave of scandal and its “relationship with truthCould be the beginning of the end of his precious union.

Featured Image Via Pixabay Emphyrio& Flickr – Chatham House & Wikimedia / Fry1989