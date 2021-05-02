Connect with us

Boris Johnsons’ attempt to ‘save the union’ has the opposite effect

This is the last part of The Canary‘s # Independence2021 ahead of the May 6 election. And it comes as Boris Johnson is embroiled in yet another scandal. Due to the Conservatives’ corruption allegations, the truth about Johnson’s apartment renovation, and, well, Johnson being just himself, the Conservatives are on the defensive again.

And in typical Tory and Johnson fashion, this “Fervent and passionate trade unionist” wants to get out of this. But it’s not job. And it is above all It does not work in Wales or Scotland. Despite Johnson’s “spending spree to save the union,” the independent parties are making headway. So this latest round of Tory scandal just might be the mess Johnson can’t storm its way out of.

#Refurbgate and general corruption by conservatives

As reported by The CanaryJohnson has completely lost his temper when answering questions about renovating his Downing Street apartment. And despite his claims, he did not respond if he had initially paid for the renovation.

Dominic Raab did nothing to clarify the situation on Sunday May 2:

But now people have gotten used to the Conservative scandal. And some see #Refurbgate as just another among a long list of examples of conservative corruption:

“Frenzied spending”

But try like the Tories would like it to go away, it’s not event. So with waiting elections in Wales and Scotland on May 6, they are trying to get out of trouble with a £ 1 billion spending strategy for Scotland and Wales:

They will not launch this spending strategy until the election results are ad. The strategy is therefore not yet completely clear. True to the conservative form. Apparently, however, they will use the money to build transport infrastructure.

But this tried and true method of conservative skulduggery does not cut things off with voters in Wales and Scotland. Because the separatist parties Plaid Cymru and the SNP are would have on track to make big gains. So you could be forgiven for thinking that Johnson’s spending announcement had an ulterior motive. In fact, it was so transparent that even the Telegraph called it:

But rather than encouraging people to vote Conservative, Johnson’s “spending spree” could have the opposite effect:

Including with some voters for the first time:

Another beautiful mess Johnson

The SNP has made clear its intention to hold a second referendum on independence. And it becomes ready do this. In addition, Plaid Cymru has promised a referendum “within five years” if it wins the majority. But the conservative corruption and scandal are also clear to voters.

Johnson’s efforts to save the union therefore appear to be in vain. The campaign for independence in both countries predates Johnson, but this latest wave of scandal and its “relationship with truthCould be the beginning of the end of his precious union.

Featured Image Via Pixabay Emphyrio& Flickr – Chatham House & Wikimedia / Fry1989



