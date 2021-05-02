Former Boston Celtic Enes Kanter, targeted by Turkish government, joins Senator Ed Markey in condemning human rights abuses under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan





Former Boston Celtic Enes Kanter, who along with his family has been targeted by the Turkish government, joined Senator Ed Markey on Sunday in condemning human rights abuses in his home country. Kanter, currently a Portland Trail Blazers center, has repeatedly spoken out against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose strong-arm tactics have led to tens of thousands of arrests for more than a decade. Kanters’ father, who supported a political opponent of Erdogans, was jailed for seven years. At a press conference in the JFK Federal Building in Boston on Sunday, Kanter and Markey highlighted the recent reintroduction of the Promotion of Human Rights in Turkey Act 2021, which condemns human rights violations that the senator said have escalated since a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Kanter said the legislation was aimed at bringing peace and freedom to Turkish citizens. When asked if he thinks he should refrain from speaking out due to the danger to his family, Kanter argued that his message gives Turkish citizens, especially the thousands of people awaiting the liberation of their family and loved ones, the hope and motivation to fight for human rights. Markey thanked Kanter for giving voice to the hundreds of thousands of critics and political opponents jailed by the Turkish government under a grim national security law. Markey, who argued that the Trump administration gave Erdogan a free human rights pass, said the United States has a duty to call on Turkey, an ally of the Treaty Organization of the North Atlantic, to rally. Erdogan cannot censor the truth, Markey said, claiming that Turkish citizens deserve democracy and security. When a government criminalizes dissent, we need to speak up. We are not going to be silent. Zeid Raad Al Hussein, the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a 2019 report that the numbers are simply staggering: nearly 160,000 people arrested during an 18-month state of emergency; 152,000 officials dismissed, many of them totally arbitrarily; teachers, judges and lawyers dismissed or prosecuted; Journalists Arrested, Media Closed and Websites Clearly Blocked Successive states of emergency declared in Turkey have been used to severely and arbitrarily restrict the human rights of scores of people. Kanter, who has received death threats and has not traveled overseas for safety’s sake, noted last summer that his father was forced to go to kangaroo court and accused of simply being a criminal because he was my father. The Turkish news agency said a court had accepted an indictment accusing Kanters’ father of belonging to a terrorist group, according to the Associated Press. Erdogan revoked the passports of the 28-year-old NBA players in 2017 and issued an arrest warrant for him. Markey accused Erdogan of engaging in a brazen campaign to silence journalists, political opponents, dissidents, civil society activists and minorities across Turkish society, as well as targeting Turkish citizens outside of Turkey. its borders. Press conference comes a week after President Joe Biden’s follow-up thanks to a campaign engagement to formally recognize as genocide the atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire in modern Turkey a century ago. Human rights activists hailed the move after US presidents refused for decades to label the atrocities of 1915-1923 as genocide. Related content: New Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, a vocal opponent of the Turkish government: what I do is way bigger than basketball

Boston Celtics dad Enes Kanters released from prison but can’t leave Turkey: it would be amazing to see him here

