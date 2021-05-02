Mamata Banerjee stops Narendra Modi in her tracks; Stalin and Vijayan have the power to win

In a breathtaking result that could pave the way for the consolidation of the opposition in the months to come, Mamata Banerjee swept aside a high-level challenge launched by the BJP to field his party for a third term in Bengal. The BJP’s perpetual quest for national dominance has met another steadfast force in Tamil Nadu in the form of DMK MP Stalin, and Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala has resisted a 40-year trend of leftist governments alternating with Congress to return to power, the BJP not even a stain on the horizon.

The festive mood in Mamata’s TMC was somewhat deflated by the fact that the CM lost its own seat by a narrow margin to its former protege Suvendu Adhikari, a result which she said would challenge in court. She was screened as the winner before, in a last minute twist, her rival was declared elected.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Loses To Nandigram, Says Will Move Court

But in leading his party in an inspired fashion, it is undeniable that Mamata has shown that the BJP juggernaut is eminently beatable, and thus has become the most powerful regional satrap in the opposition galaxy, a potential nucleus for a federal front, Congress sinking further. . Such thoughts are clearly not far from her mind: “Bengal saved India today,” she said after the victory.

Bengal, with 42 Lok Sabha seats, is the third-largest electoral state behind Uttar Pradesh (80 seats) and Maharashtra (48), led by the opposition alliance led by Shiv Sena. Mamata, 66, has the age and experience of governance, as well as a good personal equation with Sonia Gandhi, which could work in her favor when it comes to finding an acceptable option to face Modi in the 2024 national surveys.

Bengal’s defeat is particularly irritating for the BJP because Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Secretary Amit Shah and party leader JP Nadda made it their business to tour the state in their campaign, as Covid -19 was raging across India. Big claims of winning over 200 seats backfired, and while his final tally was a big increase from almost nothing in 2016, it’s a huge disappointment after Lok Sabha’s strong performance in the polls in the state.

Also read: Twin leaves fade under the rising sun of DMK in Tamil Nadu; Stalin ready to become CM at last

The other national party, Congress, sank again and its spokespersons avoided round tables on media platforms. This slide is sure to spark more requests for self-analysis and reflection, an exercise that in the past has yielded very little results in the outfit dominated by the Gandhi family.

Stalin’s victory in Tamil Nadu in the face of a surprisingly robust display from the current AIADMK gives him a chance to be his own man after a life spent in the shadow of his father, former chief minister Mr. Karunanidhi. Like Mamata, he received kudos from other potential members of a federal front.

With a rare repeat victory in Kerala, the left was able to retain its only stronghold. The BJP, despite a typically polarizing campaign and projecting Metro Man E Sreedharan, failed to make any meaningful impact.

A repeated victory in Assam, however, has been a great comfort to the Saffron party, as Congress, despite leading a seven-party “Mahajoth” and a massive campaign to capitalize on anti-CAA sentiments, has failed. could not dislodge the BJP from the northeast gate. Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had led a vast campaign in Assam.

The combination of Sarwananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma, once again delivered, proves that the 2016 victory in Assam was not a lightning bolt.

Read also: Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan, the indisputable CM of Kerala this time

The BJP-NRC combine victory in Pondicherry (8 out of 12 seats) is pregnant with the possibility of providing a gateway to the BJP to Tamil Nadu in the future., Even if the grim reality is that the Saffron party could not make much headway in other southern Indian states despite its strong presence in Karnataka for nearly two decades. The BJP, which has virtually no footprint on Union territory, has strongly supported the deserters from Congress, a strategy that has paid off well.

For the BJP, leading the Center with massive consecutive terms in Lok Sabha’s polls, the writing is on the wall: A vote for Modi at the Center is not a vote for the BJP in the States and they need a vote. ‘a new narrative, especially after the Covid disaster.

The Modi factor, which had worked for the BJP in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh after the Lok Sabha landslide in 2014, has proven ineffective in polls from the Assembled since 2018. Signs of this were first seen in 2017, when the BJP barely managed to win the Modi-Shah stronghold of Gujarat.