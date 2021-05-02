The delegitimization of democracy does not dissipate





Stop the thief protesters. Photo: Matt Gush / Shutterstock

People who love Democratic norms hope that the widespread Republican distrust of the fairness of the 2020 election that Donald Trump created before, during and after Election Day will fade, another vestige of four years. aberrant giving in to something that approaches normality. So far, that’s not the case, according to a new CNN survey, which shows that 70% of self-identified Republicans don’t believe Joe Biden legitimately won enough votes to win the presidency. It’s just a check mark below the 75% who felt that way in a January CNN survey. In what pollsters saw as an encouraging sign, the percentage of Republicans who think there is strong evidence Biden did not win has risen from 58% in January to 50% now.

Trump’s voters’ mistrust of the fairness of the election, of course, was the rationale for MAGA’s efforts to stop Joe Bidens from being certified as president-elect by Congress on January 6. As this mistrust persists, we begin to glimpse the possibility of an unfounded suspicion of foul play which cannot be dispelled or even refuted as it has never really been articulated except in absurd legal proceedings which every court has instantly dismissed, and in chaotic and sometimes incoherent arguments from Trump and his mercenaries.

Whataboutists will naturally claim that in this tragically and at times inexplicably polarized era, both sides are equally inclined to deny the legitimacy of the president of the other camp. FiveThirtyEight examined this premise at the end of November last year and found it totally unwarranted:

[S]Some Democrats lost confidence in the election after Trump’s victory in 2016. Nonetheless, a majority of Democrats (as well as Republicans and Independents) believed the votes were counted accurately after the election ended. So the conclusion of this latest round of voting, that roughly three in four Republicans do not trust the electoral process, is a big departure from what public opinion polls found after the last election.

To be exact, a poll in January 2017 found that 65% of likely disappointed Democrats expressed confidence in the 2016 results, quite close to the 71% of likely delighted Republicans who felt the same. Keep in mind that some of the 28% of Democrats who weren’t convinced the votes were counted fairly and accurately were probably fiercely opposed to the Electoral College who gave Trump the White House despite a decisive popular vote margin Hillary Clinton, or had heard a lot about possible Russian interference in the election on behalf of Trump. Add to that the shock that Democrats went through and never quite got over the sheer implausibility of appointing someone like Trump to the presidency, and it is surprising that doubts about the integrity of the election were not much higher this quarter.

Indeed, any false equivalence postulated between President Trump’s Democratic delegitimization and President Biden’s Republican delegitimization closely resembles the January 6 claims that Democrats challenged the certification of the earlier victories of George W. Bush and Donald Trump. Yes, there were challenges in those years, but they were scattered, expressly justified as symbolic gestures, and most importantly not endorsed, let alone encouraged on an hourly basis for months, by the losing candidate.

Another troubling and distinctive thing about post-2020 Republican angst is that unlike Democrats in 2016, they have to believe in a lot of fraud to think that more Americans supported their candidate than their opponent. Yes, Trump came close to securing another Electoral College victory. But all the talk among Republicans about the need to respect the 74 million Americans whose votes were counted for Trump implies a pretty serious disrespect for the 81 million Americans whose votes were counted for Biden. The Democrats’ 7,054,000 popular voting margin was, after all, greater than the winning margins in 1988, 1992, 2000, 2004, 2012, and 2016. Even though Republicans believe Trump was somehow counted ‘another in a few critical states, they certainly cannot believe their man was deprived of a popular mandate.

So you have a great political party whose grassroots members believe in an overwhelming majority, without specific evidence and without much justice in the general scheme of things, that the President of the United States is a usurper who would never have had to be authorized to take up his duties. . The fact that these same people (or certainly their elected representatives) are furious that Biden is not significantly compromising on his key legislative priorities is terribly amusing. But you have to worry about the GOP’s current mistrust of democracy becoming permanent. In 2024, what democratic margin will it be necessary to give a democratic winner true bipartisan legitimacy? 10 percent? A minimum of 5 percent in each state of the battlefield? Can the loser decide if the winner can actually claim the victory? What if the loser has been saying for months that any defeat must be the product of a rigged election? What if the Republican candidate is Donald Trump again?

In the long run, this phenomenon is a greater threat to democracy than the rogue but sometimes far-fetched insurgency of January 6. And like a slow-motion riot, the threat remains.

