Half a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived on Saturday, that was Kadin’s response





Arrival of the Sinopharm vaccine at Soekarno-Hatta airport.

In total, half a million vaccines were administered by the UAE government yesterday in Jakarta, Saturday May 1, 2021, at 12:05 p.m. WIB. Earlier at the end of April, 482,400 doses of Sinopharm vaccine had arrived. Regarding the arrival of the Sinopharm vaccine, the spokesperson for the Covid-19 vaccination of the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) Siti Nadia Tarmizi said that 500,000 doses of the vaccine will be used for the mutual cooperation vaccination program. "There are 500,000 doses. Yes, for the mutual cooperation vaccination. If it starts [vaksinasinya] We are expecting Kadin or Biofarma and BUMN," Nadia told Kontan.co.id on Sunday (2/5). Confirmed to the Vice President of the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo), Shinta Widjaja Kamdani said that regarding the implementation, the preparation of the mutual cooperation vaccination is now coordinated by PT Bio Farma. "The new vaccine is coming. We are currently awaiting technical advice from the Ministry of Health and coordination with Biofarma. The preparation of health facilities and health workers is also being coordinated by Biofarma," Shinta said. Meanwhile, Bambang Heriyanto, spokesperson for vaccination of PT Bio Farma, said that the implementation of the mutual cooperation is expected to start in May. Considering that nearly a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine have arrived in Indonesia. "We hope soon [pelaksanaan]. I hope it can be in May, because the date is not there yet, we will just wait," he said. Based on the KPC-PEN press release received by Kontan.co.id from the Sinopharm vaccine, China arrived using the Garuda Indonesia GA-891 aircraft at Soekarno Hatta International Airport on Saturday (1/5). The arrival of the vaccine stems from the offer of assistance from the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) which was first transmitted during the visit of the Indonesian Foreign Minister and the Minister by BUMN RI in Abu Dhabi on August 21, 2020. The vaccine aid reflects the close bilateral relations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, especially over the past 6 years. President Joko Widodo in a telephone conversation yesterday (30/4) expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince of MBZ for the delivery of half a million vaccines. For information, so far, three brands of vaccines have entered Indonesia, Sinovac, AstraZenica and Sinopharm. As of May 1, 2021, Indonesia had received a total of 74.46 million doses of vaccine, both as raw materials (in bulk), including overloads, and as finished vaccines. The vaccination program in Indonesia used around 20.06 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of this total, Indonesia is the third largest country in the Asian region after China and India which vaccinate.



Journalist: Ratih Waseso

Publisher: did you know Laoli

