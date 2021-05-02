UK to send 1,000 more fans ahead of Modi-Johnson virtual talks on Tuesday: The Tribune India

London, May 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to agree on a “wide range” of commitments to deepen cooperation between the two countries, including on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street said Sunday.

The government has confirmed the schedule for the talks by saying that an additional 1,000 ventilators will be sent from the UK oversupply to Indian hospitals to help the most severe COVID cases, in addition to 200 ventilators, 495 patient concentrators. oxygen and three oxygen generation units that the UK announced as part of the support package last week.

“On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Modi to agree on a wide range of commitments to deepen cooperation between the UK and India, including in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic “said Downing Street.

“During his appeal with Prime Minister Modi, the Prime Minister will stress the importance of working with India to promote our common values,” he added.

In addition to offering much-needed equipment, the UK government said England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance spoke to their Indian counterparts to provide advice, ideas and expertise to the system. Indian health in one of the world’s worst outbreaks in COVID levels. It has been agreed that the National Health Service (NHS) should create a clinical advisory group led by Prerana Isaar, Chief People Officer of NHS England, to support India’s COVID response.

“The UK will always be there for India when needed,” Johnson said.

“The terrible images that we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring bond between the peoples of the UK and India. I am deeply moved by the wave of support that the British people have brought to the people of India and I am glad that the British government has been able to play our part in providing vital assistance, ”he said.

The new NHS advisory group will work with Indian institutions such as the Indian Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS) to share their experiences on managing COVID outbreaks. The group will include public and global health researchers, as well as nurses and other health professionals with experience in the Indian health system.

“This support will help urgently meet some of India’s acute needs, especially oxygen for patients. We are determined to help our Indian friends when they need it,” the minister said. British Foreign Affairs Minister Dominic Raab, who will host External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Britain for the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ meeting and bilateral talks next week.

“We must all work together to defeat Covid-19. No one is safe until we are all safe,” Raab said.

The British government has welcomed the “powerful display” of what Modi calls the diaspora “living bridge” between India and the UK, with the British coming in large numbers to support India.

“Businesses, civil society and the general public have responded to appeals for help and launched fundraising campaigns. This includes the British Asian Trust’s “Oxygen for India” emergency appeal, which is raising funds for oxygen concentrators to be quickly deployed in Indian hospitals. The BAT appeal, which was personally supported by the Prince of Wales, raised over £ 1.5million last week, ”the government said.

Virgin Atlantic also flew 200 boxes of oxygen concentrators in Delhi on Saturday, after a partnership with Khalsa Aid. Additional cargo space will be provided free of charge on six flights to India next week, in association with the Red Cross.

India has also provided support to the UK throughout the coronavirus pandemic. As the ‘pharmacy of the world’ the country has kept its borders open to provide the UK with life-saving medicines and PPE . [personal protective equipment] – export more than 11 million face masks and 3 million packages of paracetamol during 2020, ”said Downing Street.

He added that the world is “safer and stronger” because of work between the UK and India, using the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine as an example, which was developed in the UK, is currently being produced. by the millions by the Serum Institute of India and will be distributed worldwide at cost through COVAX – the global center for equitable access to vaccines.

“It is these shared values ​​of openness and the pursuit of knowledge and scientific advancement for the betterment of our societies that are at the heart of the UK-India relationship,” said Downing Street.

“India is the largest democracy in the world, a member country of the Commonwealth and in June Prime Minister Modi will travel to the UK to attend the G7 summit as a guest – one of four world leaders invited to join the summit of the main democracies, ”he added. PTI