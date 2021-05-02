American report: Turkey is among the three most jailed countries in the world for intellectuals





A report from an American institution confirmed that die Turkey is one of the top three centers in the world, in which intellectuals were imprisoned in 2020 without this having changed compared to 2019. The Pen America Foundation, affiliated with the International Pen Writers Association, released its 2020 Freedom to Write Report, as Die Foundation in its report found that 273 thinkers, writers, and scientists are imprisoned around the world. According to the report, Turkey was in the top three places in the ranking of countries around the world, in which intellectuals have been imprisoned, and the report showed that Turkey’s ranking has not changed from the previous year. . According to the report, the number of writers imprisoned in Turkey went to die compared to the previous year, freedom of speech in However, this land has not been improved and it has been reported that at least 25 writers , scientists and thinkers were imprisoned. in Turkey. The report also states that Justice and Development Party chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political allies declared Turkish Medical Union leader Shebnem Kurur Vinangji to be an enemy after the AKP leader of the Turkish government criticized the epidemic. The report shows that the investigations against the band “Eurom” continued and that the musicians “Eurom” Emil Yeshelirmak, Tuji Tayyar and Baresh Yksel have been imprisoned since 2020. Ibrahim Gokcik died under the same link two months after his parole after spending 323 days on a hunger strike, just as the group’s lead singer, Helen Bulik, died continued her hunger strike after her release in November 2019, where she died. According to the report on freedom to write for 2020, he was informed that in Turkey new laws were passed, die die Further restrict freedom of speech and die Increase the authority of President Erdogan, and the report shows that the Turkish anti-terrorist law in power a weapon against opponents, die in reminded in this regard that Osman Kavala was imprisoned under this law. He said the perpetrators, who criticized AKP chairman Erdogan and his family, are also on trial.

