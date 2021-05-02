Bengal is Modi-Shah’s biggest flop show. Indian politics will not be the same after this defeat

Text size:

New Delhi: In normal politics, a party that retains power in an Assam state wins in union territory where it has not had a single elected lawmaker that Pondicherry would celebrate. Instead, the Sunday poll results sowed gloom on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp.

Not that he expected miracles in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. But West Bengal was crucial, ambitious as it sounds for a party that won three seats in the 294-member assembly in 2016.

If Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have embarked on a rather successful journey to reach a Congress –mukt Bharat in 2013, they were determined to raise the stakes eight years later to achieve a BJP-only Bharat by defeating regional parties. And West Bengal was to be the most important milestone.

It is for this reason that Sunday’s loss was the biggest in eight years. This showed that Modis ‘popularity and Shahs’ much-vaunted Chanakyan strategy formed a deadly combination for Congress, but was not good enough for a regional satrap who possessed the skill and will to fight. Arvind Kejriwal had shown it in Delhi earlier, but it was too small an arena to matter much. A large pre-election alliance like that of Bihar in 2015 or the post-election regrouping of three Maharashtras parties did not give the complete picture either.

West Bengal was the real fight. Here is a regional leader, Mamata Banerjee, who seemed vulnerable to the BJP’s proven strategy. So pit her against Modi, and you get her dynastic policy against his sadhu-as the waiver; its governance failures vis-à-vis its development vision and its governance model; and the record of alleged appeasement of the minority by the Trinamool Congress contrasted with the majority credentials of the BJP. This strategy worked wonderfully against Congress, and his success against Banerjee would be the beginning of the end of the regional satraps.

Will the satraps meet?

So how do the results of the Sunday polls change national politics? First, regional satraps are likely to be emboldened. They were too scared of BJP to counter it. So in Uttar Pradesh, after the failure of the Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati-Ajit Singh alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they parted ways and entered a cocoon, choosing not to offend the BJP. . Mayawati has declared his decision to go it alone in the 2022 parliamentary election.

In Karnataka, after the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy governments, the Gowdas chose to befriend the BJP. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik brushed aside the danger of the BJP in the 2019 assembly elections and could still see it in hiding, but chose to keep the Saffron party in a good mood. This has been the case with many others such as Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh and K. Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana.

The results of the West Bengal poll could change that, bringing all of these regional parties together to rally around Mamata Banerjee. Rahul Gandhi of Congress could not inspire their confidence to face the BJP, but the Banerjees triumph over Modi and Shah would inspire them to come out of the closet and fight on their own turf as well as nationally against the BJP.

It’s only a matter of time before Congress comes too, albeit reluctantly. The BJP has a proven success rate against Congressman Rahul Gandhis but it has not had much success against regional parties. This must worry the BJP now. Anyone who watched the governments of Atal Bihari Vajpayee come close in 2004 would not ignore them.

Marginalized BJP leaders could push back

The second fallout from West Bengal’s results could be within the BJP. Since late 2013, Shah, with the backing of Modis, has had an iron grip on the party and has continued to lead it even after JP Nadda became president last year. It meant executives who couldn’t please the duo had to fall by the wayside. And they did not come to spend forces like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. They include mass leaders such as Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Raman Singh. Even former party presidents, including Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, have chosen to play it safe, keeping their own advice.

Not that the Sunday setback, which exposed the limits of Modis ‘popularity and the predictability of the Shahs’ electoral strategy, would spark a rebellion within the ruling party. BJP leaders know that Modi remains their only hope in the 2024 general election, no matter how ineffective he may be in the legislative elections. But a rejection of the leaders who are today on the margins is perhaps not excluded.

Next year’s elections in the UP and other states

The third fallout from the BJP’s great failure in West Bengal could come in the next round of Assembly elections in February-March next year in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur . Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are expected to go to the polls in late 2022. Covid mismanagement is already casting a large shadow on the credibility of BJP-led governments in the Center and in all states except Congress-led Punjab, the party has lost momentum in West Bengal.

In addition, the BJP typically enters the ballot arena as the putative winner, with leaders deserting the opposition camp. a lot and BJP workers establishing the program in the field. The aura of invincibility around Modi-Shah works like an amplifier. All of that is lost now as the BJP moves on to another round of voting early next year.

So what are the Modi-Shahs options? If they were to learn from Sunday’s results, national policy could experience a massive change. Besides Modis’ popularity, the success of the BJP has been largely attributed to its polarizing Hindu-Muslim politics. But that doesn’t seem to work in states where powerful regional satraps are in control. And this overly predictable strategy also seems to be increasingly rejected by voters. Agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Directorate of Enforcement, the Income Tax Department and even the Narcotics Control Bureau also appear to be losing their electoral value and credibility.

Si Modi and Shah therefore decide to take a serious look at their political and electoral strategies and to work on restoring and renovating the image of the Prime Minister as Vikas purushIn the immediate context, this may mean a break from the political blame game and a resolute focus on mitigating the Covid crisis.

(Edited by Shreyas Sharma)

