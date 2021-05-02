PM Imran to hold meeting on European Parliament resolution





Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting tomorrow on the European Parliament’s resolution.

The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister will be held tomorrow afternoon at the Prime Minister’s House in which the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Trade Advisor, the Minister of Religious Affairs, the Minister of Interior and other officials will participate.

Sources said important decisions are expected in light of the European Parliament’s resolution on Pakistan.

It should be recalled that the European Parliament recently adopted a resolution against Pakistan by an overwhelming majority.

The resolution was supported by 681 members to 6 in the European Parliament, who called for a revision of the GSP Plus for Pakistan and the abolition of discriminatory laws against minorities.

Note that Pakistan has expressed frustration over passing a resolution in the European Parliament on the country’s blasphemy law.

A statement released by Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said Pakistan is disappointed that the European Parliament has passed a resolution on the country’s contempt law.

This action in the European Parliament reflects a lack of awareness of blasphemy law and religious sensitivities in Pakistan and the wider Muslim world, he said.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was unfortunate that Pakistan had made unnecessary comments about its justice system and local laws.

Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media and an independent judiciary and is committed to protecting the rights of all its citizens without discrimination, the statement said.

We are proud of our minorities who have equal rights and are fully constitutionally protected, and there are judicial and administrative remedies for any human rights violation, the State Department spokesperson said.

Pakistan has been active in promoting religious freedom, tolerance and religious harmony, he said.

At a time when Islamophobia is on the rise, may the international community find common solutions to the problem of Islamophobia, intolerance and the rise of religion and faith, the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry said there are several mechanisms to discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan and the European Union, including in the areas of dialogue on democracy, rule of law, governance and human rights. the man.

We will discuss all issues in a positive way with the European Union, he said.

