Myanmar conflict brings new cold war to ASEAN’s doorstep

TOKYO – The recent statement by the chairman of the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations contains curious language that alludes to the region’s entanglement in the most significant geopolitical conflict of the time.

Stressing the need for a commitment in general terms, the statement said they “instructed their foreign ministers to hold their meetings with the People’s Republic of China and the United States as soon as possible.”

These two countries are not the bloc’s only dialogue partners, which also include Japan, Russia and India. But these are the two poles of a global competition that was conceived as a “new cold war” between democracy and autocracy, and the coup in Myanmar and the violence that followed brought this dynamic to the fore.

The statement contains a “five-point consensus” on Myanmar, including calls for an immediate end to the violence and “constructive dialogue” to seek a peaceful solution – an unusual move by a bloc that traditionally avoids s ‘interfere in the internal affairs of members.

Myanmar national unity government spokesperson Dr Sasa praised the “encouraging news” in a social media statement after criticizing ASEAN for inviting junta leader Min Aung Hlaing but not a representative of his anti-coup body.

Sasa reserved particular praise for Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s call for the release of political prisoners. Jokowi, who was among those pushing for the summit in the first place, also called for an end to violence and a return to democracy. The president’s statement and Jokowi’s comments seem to signal a subtle shift underway within ASEAN.

Yet the question is whether these words will translate into action, the first test being the appointment of an ASEAN special envoy to mediate.

The Myanmar crisis was on the agenda of the ASEAN leaders’ meeting in Jakarta on April 24. (Laily Rachev / Indonesian Presidential Palace via Reuters)

There is little reason to be optimistic. Min Aung Hlaing is not opposed to the idea of ​​a special envoy, according to Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, but no details have been provided so far, including a potential timeline.

It is also unclear whether Christine Schraner Burgener – the UN special envoy to Myanmar, who the junta refused to allow entry into the country – would be involved in the effort.

And there is currently no mechanism to ensure the “immediate cessation of violence” sought in the five-point consensus. If the Myanmar military continues its brutal crackdown on protesters or the conflict with armed groups opposed to the coup, the ASEAN leaders who invited the junta leader to the table will lose face.

Even if the violence subsides, if the military does not release democratic leaders, including State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, and engage in political dialogue, its seizure of power will become more of a fait accompli and ASEAN will risk criticism for giving the junta a door. in the international community.

The global dynamics surrounding Myanmar, and therefore ASEAN more broadly, are also of concern.

The UN Security Council met shortly after the February 1 coup to weigh a response, but China and Russia have opposed efforts by the United States and European members to condemn the coup, and the impasse has not yet been lifted.

Such paralysis is far from rare. The United States and the Soviet Union often brought the baggage of their conflict to discussions during the Cold War era, and this is playing out again with Myanmar in the “new cold war”.

When ASEAN was founded, Southeast Asia was one of the main battlegrounds of the original Cold War. ASEAN has aligned itself with the Western bloc, alongside capitalism against communism.

Now, if the New Cold War is a struggle between democracies and autocracies – a framework used by US President Joe Biden – it is difficult for ASEAN to position itself firmly on one side or the other. The organization has grown since its inception and has members who lean both ways.

The new cold war has arrived in ASEAN, and the situation in Myanmar has clearly shown the constraint in which its member countries currently find themselves.