Derek OBrien calls mosquitoes PM Modi and HM Shah using pun





Trinamool Congress seems unable to digest its race on the road to victory. Main party leader Derek O’Brien played a pun in a tweet calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah mosquitoes. He said: “An emotional day after fighting the world’s most destructive force, the BJP of MO-SHA. Dirty campaign aided by shameless agencies and EC. A memorable day for India and Bengal. It’s understandable that we’re in high spirits, but we also know that during #Covid, we need to celebrate responsibly. In Bengali, Mosha means mosquito. So, MP TMC skillfully formed an acronym using the initial letters of the last names of Modi and Shah. A moving day after battling the world’s most destructive force, MO-SHAs BJP. Dirty campaign aided by shameless agencies and EC. A memorable day for India and Bengal. It is understandable that we are euphoric but we also know that during #Covid we must celebrate responsibly Derek O’Brien | ‘(@derekobrienmp) May 2, 2021 O’Brien’s obsession with abuse However, this is not the first time that the head of TMC has used unparliamentary language against the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary. He’s been using the same Mo-Sha benchmark for a long time. If the MO-SHA had invested even half of the energy, mental space and resources for Covid containment and vaccine management in only one election in one state, India no would not have been in this crisis. What is the story? A nation. A CA. One this, BUT double pricing? Declaration. VIDEO pic.twitter.com/t7szJn6Aij Derek O’Brien | ‘(@derekobrienmp) April 21, 2021 2 phases still to be done for the surveys in Bengal. There are still 5 days left. 3 dead candidates. Lakhs of voters and poll workers exposed to Covid. 71 seats. The two election commissioners under the command of the MO-SHA duo ignored multiple suggestions at club stages. pic.twitter.com/iz1LlxwUBc Derek O’Brien | ‘(@derekobrienmp) April 25, 2021 Since the BJP’s Mo-Sha lackeys were instructed not to allow #Parliament to work, you might as well do a 5-minute interview to hold this government accountable # DelhiGenocide LOOK pic.twitter.com/MI9pvK85yL Derek O’Brien | ‘(@derekobrienmp) March 3, 2020 Meet the EC trio (pictured) who obediently did what MO-SHA ordered. Eight phase # BengalElection2021 to March-April in the middle of # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE

Did not reconsider his decision despite almost daily appeals. If your decision caused one #CovidIndia death, you have BLOOD on your hands pic.twitter.com/AzBz53wo1r Derek O’Brien | ‘(@derekobrienmp) April 26, 2021 He had made the headlines several times for his offensive comments. In 2014 he had called PM Modi “butcher of Gujarat”. In September 2020, he was suspended from Rajya Sabha for unruly behavior.







