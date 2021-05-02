Efforts Underway to Change EOBI Laws: Zulfi Bukhari – Pakistan





Posted May 02, 2021 8:55 PM

SAPM said its aim was to bring the monthly pension for EOBI retirees

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said on Sunday that efforts were underway to change the laws of the ‘Institution of old age pension for employees (EOBI) for the inclusion of informal workers in its retirement net.

The OPHRD ministry would present an order to the federal cabinet in the coming days to bring the majority of the country’s informal employment back under the government pension scheme, SAPM said in an online session hosted by the Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG) and Nutshell Group on social media. sites such as FaceBook and Twitter.

He said the ordinance, once approved, would also allow overseas Pakistani workers to become registered retirees by submitting their own contributions to EOBI.

Zulfikar Bukhari told the forum that EOBI’s revenue generation increased dramatically as its structural flaws were completely corrected during the current government’s two-and-a-half-year tenure.

“When our government took over, the monthly pension amount was 5,250 rupees; in about 18 months we have increased that amount to 8,500 rupees, with an increase of 62%, ”he said.

SAPM said its aim was to bring the monthly pension of EOBI retirees back to par with the minimum wage by improving the organization’s assets which had been dormant for 15 years and which were worth trillions of rupees.

Highlighting the pro-expatriate initiatives of the current government, he said that before the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power, only blue collar workers were considered to fall under the OPHRD ministry.

Now that has been changed as all overseas Pakistanis including second and third generation citizens of Pakistani origin families are taken care of by the ministry, he added.

He said that before the coronavirus pandemic, the OPHRD ministry set a record by sending around one million people overseas for the various assignments. “This is a record in itself if we analyze the data of the last 20 years in comparison, and this is due to the goodwill of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his relations with other countries.”

He stressed that the problems of the Pakistanis overseas were being resolved in an accelerated manner, as land worth billions of rupees had been handed over to them after they had been reclaimed from the “land mafia”.

He also referred to his ministry’s efforts to ensure the full participation of Pakistani expatriates in the electoral process.

Referring to the success of the Roshan digital account, he said the ultimate goal is to transform it into a digital challenger bank by adding more incentives for overseas Pakistanis. Several incentives for expatriates were on the cards to stimulate remittances by curbing the Huwala and Hundi.

In response to a question, he said the government now only provides training in demand-driven trades instead of traditional trades. An agreement with Japan had been signed to export Pakistani labor.

Regarding tourism promotion, a National Tourism Coordination Council has been set up and has taken many measures, including a five-year action plan and a ten-year tourism policy.

“The plan is to have integrated tourist areas in each province where all tourism-related infrastructure and facilities are available. We asked each province to create at least 10 ITZs in each province ”.

He said that in the next 5-7 years, Pakistan’s tourism sector will emerge as the country’s biggest industry. A public-private partnership for the tourism industry is encouraged to attract investment. Massive investments had already been made in the sector, he added.

He mentioned that over the next two years, before the end of this government’s mandate, he expected 26 to 32 new large three to five star hotels to be created.

He said that in September this year, to further promote tourism in the country, a global “ Brand Pakistan ” campaign would be launched with a dedicated web portal containing all the necessary information on tourism in Pakistan, including a calendar of all festival events.

