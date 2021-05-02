President Jokowi: The Covid-19 pandemic is still real, stay disciplined in running: National Okezone

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia, it is not over. Therefore, he urged the public to be careful in carrying out their daily activities.
“The Covid pandemic is still real in our country. Therefore, we must remain vigilant, always not to be negligent, not to underestimate the name of Covid-19,” Jokowi said on the Secretariat’s Youtube show. presidential quoted Sunday (2 / 5/2021).
Jokowi said that while there is currently a decrease in Covid-19 cases since the implementation of the micro-scale PPKM and the start of the vaccination program, people are urged not to be euphoric. Because, he continued, efforts to remove active cases are still underway for Covid-19 to truly leave earth.
“Indeed, the trend towards recovery continues to increase, and even today the number of active cases stands at 100,000 people. Then there is a decrease in daily cases but don’t be complacent, don’t be too optimistic, don’t feel the situation is under control, don’t feel safe, ”he said.
Jokowi stressed that the success of clearing active cases depends on the discipline of each individual in implementing health protocols.
“All of us, both those who have been vaccinated and those who have not, whether in the red zone, the orange zone, the yellow zone and the green zone, must remain disciplined in the implementation of the protocols. health. Wear masks, keep our distance and wash your hands, ”he said.