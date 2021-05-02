Hungarian Ambassador to Turkey predicts relations will only deepen – Interview





Hungarian Ambassador to Turkey Viktor Matis said he expects relations with Turkey to improve to another level in an interview with pro-government Daily Sabah which was released on Sunday. Politically, bilateral relations are extremely good, Matis, who was appointed to his Ankara post in 2019, told Daily Sabah. Matis has a deep experience of Turkey and is today the most followed foreign ambassador on Twitter among Turks. He first visited Turkey in 2005, which prompted him to learn Turkish and devote more time to learning the country. After writing his doctorate on Turkish diplomatic history, Matis became the cultural and educational attaché at the Hungarian Embassy in Ankara before becoming Deputy Head of Mission in 2016. Prior to becoming an ambassador, Matis at one point acted as an interpreter for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for meetings with Hungarian officials. Even Matis told once that Erdogan provided him with advice on family planning and thanked the Turkish president for encouraging him to have a third child. Matis attributed his unexpected rise to the social media star to what he says is the visible progress in Turkish-Hungarian relations. They see the active cooperation between Turkey and Hungary, not only bilaterally, but also in international forums, Matis said. For years Hungary has been among the most consistent partners within the European Union (EU). Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are said to have a warm relationship, and the two have met on several occasions over the past decade. For Orban, Turkey is an important ally in stemming migration from the Middle East to Europe. His Fidesz party maintained a strong anti-migrant stance that even led Orban to sometimes counter his Western counterparts. For example, Orban supported Operation Turkeys Peace Spring in 2019, winning Thank you Erdogans. The two strongmen are expected to meet later this year in what Matis described as an important meeting of officials from the two countries. This year, we will hold the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting with the co-chair of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Prime Minister Orban in Turkey. At least half of the Cabinet is expected to travel to Turkey for official talks, Matis added. Matis said Hungary was preparing to lead the presidency of the Council of Europe, which would provide a new chance for cooperation between the two nations. This may be particularly important for Turkey given that Hungary has been particularly important for repeatedly voting against EU members who wanted Ankara sanctioned for its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean. Serving as the head of the Council of Europe, of which Turkey is a member, can be a similar advantage given the Council’s scrutiny of human rights violations in Turkey. Hungary will assume the presidency of the Council of Europe on May 21 which will last until November.







