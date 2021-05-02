Trump appears on the Mar-a-Lago booth to complain about the election, reveal he is moving to the resort town of New Jersey





Former President Donald Trump appeared at a largely empty bandstand at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to assure a few of his beloved fans Arizona is working hard to recount the votes to prove that the 2020 election was a fraud.

Mr Trump’s appearance was a long way from the days of his stadium rallies, but it revealed that the former president was still totally obsessed with the 2020 election results and still bought his own lies about its legitimacy.

“Let’s see what they find. I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands and thousands and thousands of votes, ” Mr. Trump said in a video of his speech.

The former president then hinted that similar narratives could take place in other states he has lost, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

In Maricopa County, Arizona, home to Phoenix, Republicans across the state have launched a voting audit conducted by a group called Cyber ​​Ninja.

advised

The group has no background or experience with polls or elections. According to Forbes, company owner Doug Logan helped spread debunked and absurd conspiracy theories about voting software, including the idea that long-deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez helped rig the elections against Mr. Trump.

The audit is being recorded, but its organizers have very strict press restrictions, forcing reporters to snuggle away from where actual workers and volunteers examine ballots.

Volunteers inspect ballots with UV lamps that could potentially damage the paper to look for “watermarks” that QAnon believers and other conspirators in part of Trump’s broader land claim that the former president has put on the ballots. Conspiracy theory alleges that Mr. Trump watermarked legitimate ballots as a way to catch Democrats who were illegally inserting their own ballots into the election.

Why Mr. Trump would use a method to detect voter fraud that might only be effective months after the election ended is unclear.

It’s the potential for audits like Arizona’s to degrade public confidence in the country’s electoral legitimacy that worries Republican Kim Wyman, who is Washington state secretary.

I’m very concerned that this has ramifications for every state in the country, she told the Washington Post. It is about politicizing an administrative process without any real structure, laws or rules in place to guide its development.

She said the continued efforts to challenge the 2020 election set a dangerous precedent for moving forward.

Whenever in the future the controlling party loses, it will use a post-election administrative process to challenge it, and people will no longer be convinced that we will have fair elections, she said.

The corrosive effect of the recount on American democracy does not appear to worry Mr. Trump; According to Business Insider reports, the event in Maricopa County has become the former president’s latest obsession.

“He talks about it constantly,” a source told Insider.

The source also claimed that the former president was “obsessed” with the recount and inquires several times a day.

In addition to discussing the recount, the former president also told his supporters he was leaving Florida before the hottest summer temperatures set in at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. .

He said he would likely be back in Mar-a-Lago in October.

