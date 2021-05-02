Nepal gets the cold shoulder

Shifting from crisis to crisis, the unconcentrated government led by Oli lost the plot both at home and on the foreign policy front

A common element of Nepalese politics has been the uncertainty and unpredictability of political movements. These measures are often far removed from national well-being and have seriously hampered its diplomatic efforts. The incumbent government led by KP Oli has neither been able to focus on national priorities nor worry about strengthening its foreign policy. As Nepal sees an increase in COVID-19 cases and panics to manage the vaccine supply to India and China, the country is experiencing diplomatic isolation.

Diplomatic isolation: The absence of the Nepalese at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, the BOAO Forum meeting in China and the Climate Summit convened by the United States has sparked a debate on the seriousness of this government on the foreign policy front. While Nepal has yet to assure India of greater cooperation, China appears to have reconsidered its blind reliance on Oli to meet its strategic interests. The United States, on the other hand, is angered by Oli after he showed no interest in joining the Millennium Challenge Cooperation (MCC), which aims to provide transportation, electricity, regional security, affordable and environmentally friendly peace and development to partners, only because China calls it a military platform.

Invitation not to attend: Nepal is on the brink of serious climate challenges. The devastation caused by the 2015 earthquake with implications for Mount Everest, forest fires, toxic air quality and the scarcity of freshwater supplies in the country are just a few examples where Nepal needs international aid. Under the Biden administration, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to climate change, and the Paris declaration and the recent climate summit were a new effort in this regard. While an invitation to Nepal was evident at the summit, diplomatic mismanagement of MCC by the self-centered Oli saw no tickets to the show for Nepal. The United States has often called on Nepal to prioritize MCC. Yet all successive Communist governments have made it an agreement between the United States and China.

The government announced the Sagarmath Sambad (Everest Dialogue) as a multi-stakeholder dialogue forum committed to deliberating on important issues of global, regional and national importance. The first Sambad was scheduled to be called from April 2-4 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Although Nepal invited the United States, India and China to participate in the deliberations, a non-presentation by Nepal at the Climate Summit says a thousand words of growing unease in Washington DC towards Nepal. For the record, Nepal prioritized climate change as a threat to national security in its very first National Security Policy 2016; it is a political demonstration to seek international funds for the cause.

Sour links: With India, Oli spared no effort to capitalize on the sour ties. As a neighbor next door, India has supported Nepal through all the difficult seasons. India was at the heart of the Maoist guerrillas’ descent from the hills for dialogue that ultimately led to the establishment of democracy in Nepal. Yet all previous governments and the government led by Oli abused India’s goodwill for political gain. At the time India provided aid to Nepal in the fight against COVID-19, Oli was engaged in a border fiasco with India to appease China. As a responsible neighbor, Nepal could have used diplomatic channels to discuss border issues, but it chose to demonize India.

Bonhomie in question: The Nepalese prime minister can swear on the alleged peaceful intentions and cooperation with China and defend his micromanagement of Nepalese internal affairs, but Beijing is not at all satisfied with Oli. He played a masterstroke by inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to Nepal, where several pacts were signed in 2019.

However, China did not get what it wanted when it visited. Beijing expected an extradition treaty with Kathmandu, which would allow China greater control over suppressing the free Tibetan voices of Tibetan refugees living in Nepal. With growing international pressure from UNHCR, human rights organizations and the opposition in the country, the treaty was pulled from the table at the last minute, which was not welcomed by China. In the joint statement, Beijing expressed its hopes for the treaty in a shorter timeframe.

While the Communist government led by Oli may have surrendered to Chinese interests, Beijing will negotiate nothing less than the extradition treaty when it comes to its Tibet policy.

Conclusion: Politics and diplomacy are two sides of the same coin, and they require the same attention at the Mint. In Nepal, personal and partisan interests have been given priority over national interests. Leaders like Oli spared special relations with India for electoral gains and surrendered diplomatic autonomy to Chinese interests. While Nepal is a landlocked country and needs the help of India and other friendly countries, its diplomatic conduct towards them has been shortsighted. A strengthened relationship with India and the United States will help Nepal keep China’s balance. As Nepal’s politics and politicians remain unreliable, its people will have to take the lead to chart the course of their destiny.

(The author is an ICSSR doctoral student at JNU and a visiting scholar at the Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs, Kathmandu. The opinions expressed are personal.)