PTI will soon present to parliament a bill to amend electoral reforms: Haleem Adil – Pakistan

Sheikh stressed that overseas Pakistanis should have the right to vote

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani Vice President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said his party will table an amending bill for the empowerment of the electoral commission to the National Assembly.

Speaking to media at the Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday, Sheikh said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already called on political parties to discuss and prepare for electoral reforms.

Flanked by PTI leaders Imran Qureshi, Ameenullah Moosakhail, Jansher Junejo, Ali Hingoro and others, he said that in the past, the ruling parties had done nothing about electoral reforms.

Sheikh stressed that overseas Pakistanis should have the right to vote as they send valuable currency to the country.

He said the nation had seen horse swaps before in recent Senate elections. He said an electronic voting machine would improve the transparency of the voting system.

Sheikh said the fees for nomination papers were being increased. “If the political parties did not support the reforms of the electoral process, the nation would see their real faces,” he warned.

The opposition leader said that in Sindh there were officers like AD Khuwaja and Aftab Memon, but there were also officers like Bashir Memon who dropped fabricated charges and later retracted. “Memon made a tragedy for the seat of the Senate,” he said.

He claimed that Memon had met him and said he knew a lot about Pakistan People’s Party co-chair Asif Ali Zardari and his MPA sister Faryal Talpur.

“Memon should have resigned if something bad was asked of him,” Sheikh said, adding that Memon also told lies about Justice Minister Farrugh Naseem and Home and Accountability Advisor Shahzad Akbar.

The opposition leader maintained that the narcotics were sold openly throughout Sindh and that an extortion search was also underway. “The police are monitoring drug traffickers in Sindh,” he said.

Sheikh referred to the recent death of a young man Babar Khanzada in custody in Tando Allahyar district because he refused to pay a bribe. “The provincial government is corrupt and its police stations have become centers of torture,” he said.

The opposition leader claimed that provincial leaders had devoured funds for the castration of stray dogs and that they were planning to buy vehicles worth Rs 24 million for the stray dogs. He added that vehicles worth 40 million rupees had been purchased to kill the locusts.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is not readily available. They don’t have money to buy the vaccine, but they do have funds for stray dogs, ”he observed.

According to him, the government of Punjab bought the vaccine but the leaders of Sindh were only involved in corruption.

He pointed out that when the Supreme Court opposed the color of the health card, the Sindh government printed a photo of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on the Mazdoor card.

Sheikh recalled that he was the first person to speak out against the city of Bahria, pointing out that the villages of the poor were being forcibly evacuated. “The city of Bahria means Asif Zardari,” he said and said that the PPP was the origin of the forced vacations of the villages.

He assured that the opposition parties would bring a resolution against the issue to the Sindh Assembly.

