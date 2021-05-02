How Biden is as liberal as he said he was





Poll of the Week: A new ABC News / Washington Post poll finds 48% of Americans say President Joe Biden’s views on most issues are about correct, while 40% say his views are too liberal and 7% too conservative.

In August 2020, during the presidential campaign, 47% of Americans said his take on the issues was about right.

What it’s for: Biden passed the 100-day milestone of his presidency with an approval rating north of 50%, unlike his predecessor Donald Trump. This can be the case for many reasons, such as an improving economic situation and a coronavirus pandemic.

But let me offer another simple explanation: Biden is who voters thought he would be as president.

You can see this better ideologically. Some have pointed out that Biden’s agenda was ultimately more progressive than promised. Yet when you look at polls like the new ABC News / Washington Post poll, basically the same percentage of Americans think Biden’s positions on the issues are about correct.

You can also see it when you ask people directly about Biden’s ideology.

Different polls ask about this in different ways, but I’ve converted them all to a score of 0-100 with 0 being the most conservative, 25 being somewhat conservative, 50 being moderate, 75 being somewhat liberal, and 100 being. the most liberal. I also assigned undecided.

Biden averages a score of 69, according to an average of polls taken since entering the White House. You can see this in an NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll where Biden gets a 66, according to my methodology.

In polls taken in the months leading up to the 2020 election, his ideological score averaged 69. Americans view Biden as the same ideologically now as they did before the election.

Biden is best described as somewhat liberal in the eyes of Americans.

When you examine a site like OnTheIssues, you come to a similar conclusion about Biden’s ideological consistency. The site examines a range of issues and rates a politician in a given area on a very liberal to very conservative score.

Prior to the election, the site had listed Biden as liberal as two of the last three Democratic presidents, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. (Bill Clinton was deemed more moderate.) Now the site is rating Biden the same score as he was in November.

In other words, Americans are correct that Biden’s general ideology has been fairly stable over the course of the campaign.

This diagram is very different from that presented by Trump. As I wrote previously, Trump won the White House in 2016 as a candidate considered one of the most moderate Republican presidential candidates of the past 50 years.

After a year in office, Americans viewed Trump as much more conservative than they did when he entered the White House.

This matched what OnTheIssues found. Trump has gone from being one of the most moderate Republican presidents since Gerald Ford to being one of the most conservative.

Trump’s ideological transformation was probably one of the reasons he was almost always unpopular as president and why he lost in 2020. Trump was so focused on satisfying his base that he forgot what made him stand out. had elected in the first place.

While voters were more likely to place Trump in the middle of the ideological spectrum than they were Hillary Clinton in 2016, voters place Biden closer to the middle of the ideological scale than Trump in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Biden widened Clinton’s margin with moderate voters against Trump by 18 points.

Biden’s ideological consistency is likely part of a larger belief that Biden is doing what voters sent him to Washington.

In the latest CNN / SSRS poll, 59% of Americans say Biden is doing a good job of keeping the important promises he made during the campaign. That’s more than the 48% who said the same about Trump at an equivalent point in his presidency.

When Americans see you as doing what you said you would do, that’s the recipe for political success.

Indeed, as long as Americans continue to think of Biden as who they thought they were in 2020, there is a good chance he will continue to be approved by the majority of Americans.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos