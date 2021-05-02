Steady progress will soon eclipse Indonesia’s invisible nation status

Richard Heydarian is an Asian-based scholar, columnist and author of “The Rise of Duterte: A Populist Revolt Against Elite Democracy” and “The Indo-Pacific: Trump, China and the New Struggle for Global Mastery”.

When then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was asked in the 1950s why Southeast Asian nations were designated as Category C in his country’s foreign policy, he reportedly replied: ” Gentlemen, would you like to become friends with the Coca-Cola governments? “

More than half a century later, few powers – including India – would dare to reject Southeast Asia. And yet, even in our hyper-globalized world, the region remains largely unknown to the outside world – despite the international media’s infatuation with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Burmese Aung San Suu Kyi.

Maybe no more than Indonesia. Home to nearly $ 300 million and a trillion dollar economy, Indonesia is arguably the largest invisible nation in the world. One way or another, Indonesia’s dynamic and divisive rulers, its sumptuous and colorful cuisine, its controversial and captivating politics, its prolific diplomats and writers, have never managed to truly capture the attention of the world.

Over the coming years and decades, however, the world should begin to pay more attention to this growing world power that is already shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific order.

Indonesia has not always been an invisible nation. Its lively founder, Sukarno, was a larger than life figure who played a central role in the creation of the global non-aligned movement. A true visionary, he tirelessly sought to unite the deeply torn archipelago. Then came the 1965 coup and the bloody massacres that followed until the so-called New Order was established.

Indonesia has been in the grip of Suharto – a “mediocre tyrant” in the words of Indonesian scholar Benedict Anderson – for three decades as the soft-spoken former general oversaw a period of economic stability and political calm. Compared to its troubled but more colorful neighbors, Indonesia has suddenly become commonplace.

Beginning in the 1970s, Singaporean leader Lee Kuan Yew and his Malaysian rival Mahathir Mohamad became emblematic of an assertive and self-confident Southeast Asia, while decadent dictators such as Filipino Ferdinand Marcos and its spendthrift first lady, Imelda, has become the favorite international media. targets.

“Southeast Asia has been a costly reminder,” lamented Stanford’s Donald Emmerson in the late 1980s, “that the importance of a country and the attention it receives are separate issues.”

At the turn of the century, after BJ Habibie took over from Suharto, political reforms and democratic opening turned Indonesia into a more exciting place, ending its brutal occupation of East Timor as well as the infamous dual function, or a dual function system that has institutionalized a role for the military in politics.

The political reform program, known as reform, reached an unlikely peak under the leadership of retired General Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who in 2004 became Indonesia’s first directly elected president. Realizing what neighboring Thailand and Myanmar repeatedly failed, SBY transformed a deeply politicized army into a professional one. Democratization has progressed without sacrificing economic growth, propelling Indonesia into the ranks of the Group of 20.

In 2014, a strong popular movement backed by a young progressive middle class defeated Indonesia’s deeply rooted oligarchs to install former small town mayor Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, as the second president directly. elected representative of the country.

This is not to say that Indonesia has come to terms with its bloody past, especially the mass atrocities of the 1960s. The disappointment of Jokowi’s progressive base also cannot be denied.

In addition to endorsing a Duterte-style war on narcotics, Jokowi embraced fundamentalist religious groups, appointed a notorious human rights violator in his cabinet, quashed anti-corruption initiatives in the name of rapid development of infrastructure and appointed far too many generals to supervise. the response to COVID-19.

Still, it’s hard to underestimate Indonesia’s remarkable transformation in a single generation. Now a bastion of socio-economic dynamism, Indonesia’s middle class is not only growing, but also better educated, producing a new generation of world-class writers such as Eka Kurniawan and entrepreneurs such as the founder of Gojek, Nadiem Makarim.

Commuters tread on the pedestrian in Jakarta: Indonesia’s middle class is not only growing, but also better educated. © NurPhoto / Getty Images

With Luhut Pandjaitan, Jokowi’s right-hand man, coordinating a national development program that includes the construction of a new $ 31 billion capital and an electric car battery production center to serve the region, Indonesia is on its way from being a primarily resource-exporting country to a knowledge-based economy. Basically, Jokowi has sought to make economic growth more inclusive.

By 2050, Indonesia is set to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, behind China, India and the United States, allowing it to play a much more constructive role on the world stage.

Indonesia’s strategic ace is its coterie of skillful diplomats. Among them, Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa, who not only played a key role in resolving border disputes between Thailand and Cambodia, but also helped conceptualize a stable and inclusive Indo-Pacific order.

Veteran Ambassador Dino Djalal has contributed to the dramatic transformation of Indonesia’s increasingly warm relations with the West, personally establishing the Indonesian Foreign Policy Community, the largest such non-governmental organization focused on on foreign policy to the world.

Current Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has significantly strengthened his country’s global footprint, including by participating directly in the negotiations of the peace process, from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to post-war Afghanistan and more recently in Myanmar after the coup.

Not a Coca-Cola government by any measure, Indonesia has yet to receive the global recognition it deserves despite decades of democratic openness and sustained economic growth. Either way, the world’s largest invisible nation will become a vital force in shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific order and beyond.