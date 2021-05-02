Chinese debt trap diplomacy | The hill

American statesman John Adams, who served as President from 1797 to 1801, popularThere are two ways of conquering and enslaving a country: one is by the sword; the other is by debt. China, choosing the second path, adopted the practices of the colonial era and quickly became the world’s largest official creditor.

With its international loans surpass Over 5% of global GDP, China has now eclipsed traditional lenders, including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and all of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) creditor countries combined. attached to financially vulnerable states, it not only strengthened its influence over them, but also trapped some of them in the erosion of their sovereignty. debt traps.

Little Laos, the last to fall prey to Chinese diplomacy recently signed a 25-year concession agreement allowing a predominantly Chinese company to control its national electricity grid, including electricity exports to neighboring countries. This shows that, even as the Chinese-origin COVID-19 pandemic takes a heavy toll across the world, Beijing continues to militarize debt as part of its strategy to expand its economic, political and military presence in China. foreign.

Instead of first assessing a borrowing country’s creditworthiness, especially if new loans could plague it with a serious debt crisis, China is happy to lend. The heavier the borrower’s debt burden, the greater China’s leverage.

A new international study shed light on China’s tough and abusive lending practices by reviewing 100 of its loan deals with 24 countries, many of which are part of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an imperial project that seeks to bring the mythical Empire to fruition middle. found that these agreements gave China considerable leverage by incorporating provisions going beyond standard international loan contracts.

In fact, the unbalanced nature of China-dictated contracts is such that while reducing options for borrowing countries, they give Chinese state-owned banks unfettered discretion over any borrower, including the power to cancel loans or even to require full refund in advance. schedule, according to the study.

Such conditions give lenders an opening to project the influence of policy onto the sovereign borrower and effectively limit borrowers’ leeway to cancel a Chinese loan or issue new environmental regulations. Some of the debt contracts in our sample could pose a challenge for multilateral cooperation in the event of a debt crisis or financial crisis, as many of their terms go directly against recent multilateral commitments, long established practices. and institutional policies, the study noted.

China is leveraging its state-funded loans to aggressively advance its commercial and geopolitical interests, with the study pointing to pervasive links between Chinese financial, trade and construction contracts with developing countries. Many Chinese loans, in fact, have not been publicly disclosed, creating a hidden debt problem.

Every contract since 2014 has incorporated a global confidentiality clause which obliges the borrowing country to keep confidential its terms or even the existence of the loans. This opacity imposed by China, as the study points out, violates the principle that public debt must be public and not hidden from taxpayers so that governments can be held accountable.

Forcing the other party to keep the contract terms secret is also made necessary by the fact that China’s loan agreements give them a great deal of leeway to cancel loans or speed up repayment if they don’t agree with them. borrower policies, whether domestic or foreign, according to the study.

No less important is another unique clause: the contracts, according to the study, oblige the borrower to exclude Chinese debt from any multilateral restructuring process, such as the Paris Club of official bilateral creditors, and from any comparable debt treatment. . This is to ensure that the borrowing country remains dependent on Beijing, including for any debt relief in the event of financial distress, as in the current pandemic.

The study confirms that little of what China provides is aid or low-interest loans. On the contrary, its infrastructure financing mainly takes the form of loans at market rates such as those in private capital markets. The more dire the financial situation of borrowers, the higher the interest rate China is likely to charge for lending money.

In contrast, interest rates on infrastructure loans from Japan to developing countries, for example, are mostly below half a percent.

Worse yet, many loan agreements in China incorporate collateral agreements, such as income accounts controlled by lenders. Its guarantee practices are aimed at securing the repayment of debt with income from, for example, commodity exports. Through various contractual clauses, a commercially aggressive China, according to the study, limits the crisis management options of borrowing states while leveraging its own role.

The study did not examine how borrowing states, when unable to repay Chinese loans, are forced, including by contractual arrangements allowing debt-for-equity swaps, to sell strategic assets. to China. Water-rich Laos gave China majority control of its national electricity grid after soaring debt of its state-owned electricity companies 26 percent of national GDP. The transfer also has implications for national water resources, as hydropower accounts for more than four-fifths of total electricity production in Laoss.

One of the early successes of China’s debt trap diplomacy was securing 1,158 square kilometers of strategic Pamir Mountain territory to the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan in 2011. in exchange for debt forgiveness. The never-ending debt crisis of the Tajikists also forced her to grant Chinese companies have the right to mine gold, silver, and other minerals. As the Chinese military base in the Badakhshan region points out, China has expanded its presence into Tajikistan, thanks to a corrupt ruling elite.

A more famous example is the Sri Lankan transfer from the Port of Hambantota, with over 6,000 hectares of land around it, to Beijing on a 99-year lease. the concept from a 99-year lease, ironically, emerged from the wave of European colonial expansion in China in the 19th century. In Sri Lanka, the transfer of the most strategically located port in the Indian Ocean regions at the end of 2017 was seen as the equivalent of a heavily indebted farmer giving his daughter to the cruel lender.

China’s debt-trap diplomacy has not spared Pakistan, which ranks as its only strategic ally after Beijing’s privileged relationship with North Korea, once its vassal, faltered. Burdened by huge Chinese debt, Pakistan granted China exclusive rights, coupled with tax exemption, to manage the port of Gwadar for the next four decades. China will pocket 91 percent of port revenues. It also plans to build a Djibouti-style outpost for its navy near the port.

In small island countries, China has converted large loans into acquisition entire islets thanks to exclusive development rights. China has recaptured a few islets in the Maldives archipelago of the Indian Ocean and an island in the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands. The European Union, for its part, has refuse to bail out the small Balkan republic of Montenegro for having mortgaged itself in China.

The BIS, a signing initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinpings, has been plagued by allegations of Corruption and malpractice, and many of its completed projects have proven not to be financially viable. But, as an unclassified United States intelligence report released on April 13 said, the Xis regime will continue to promote the BIS, while adjusting it in response to regional and international criticism.

After all, the BIS is at the heart of its debt trap diplomacy. China often starts out as an economic partner to a small, financially weak country, and then gradually expands its footprint there to become its economic master.

Brahma Chellaney is a geostrategist and author of nine books, including Water: Asias New Battleground (Georgetown University Press), which won the Bernard Schwartz Prize.