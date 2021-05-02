Britain to send 1,000 more ventilators to India





A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) transports a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside the emergency room at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi / File photo

Britain will send another 1,000 ventilators to India, the government said on Sunday, stepping up support as India’s healthcare system struggles to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases. India has reported more than 300,000 cases daily for more than 10 consecutive days, leaving hospitals, morgues and crematoriums overwhelmed. Read more The British government had previously agreed to send 600 medical devices, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators. “This support will help urgently meet some of India’s acute needs, especially oxygen for patients,” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a statement. “We are determined to help our Indian friends when they need it.” Senior British health officials have also spoken to their Indian counterparts to offer advice. Other countries, including the United States, Germany and Pakistan, are also lending their support as the number of infections per day in India has reached 392,488, with a total death toll of more than 215,000. Read more Britain’s latest support precedes a call between Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi, scheduled for Tuesday, which will examine deepening bilateral ties. The meeting replaces an in-person visit Johnson was scheduled to make in April but had to cancel due to the spike in infections. Modi’s government is reluctant to impose a national lockdown, but nearly 10 Indian states and union territories have imposed some form of restriction. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

