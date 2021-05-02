Fox News host takes on GOP Senator Cassidy over Trump’s tax cuts, adding $ 1.5 billion to deficit





Fox News presenter Chris Wallace confronted Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, about his continued support for the 2017 tax cuts, the signing of former President Donald Trump, noting that analyzes show that they have greatly benefited the wealthiest Americans and corporations when they are expected to add some $ 1.5 trillion. to the national deficit over 10 years.

Although the Republican-backed tax cuts and jobs law and its impact on the deficit were the subject of public discussion ahead of their passage, the tax cuts have attracted further scrutiny, Democrats and President Joe Biden having proposed to repeal them and increase taxes on the rich. GOP lawmakers opposed the proposal, arguing that the tax cuts have benefited the economy and workers.

“I want to take a look at these tax cuts,” Wallace told Cassidy in a Fox News interview on Sunday. “According to the Center for Tax Policy, the first year of average tax cut for a household earning less than $ 25,000 – the average tax cut was only $ 60. The average tax cut for a household earning $ 3.4 million was $ 193,000. self-financing, Trump’s tax cuts are now expected to add $ 1.5 trillion to the 10-year deficit, ”Wallace said.

“Senator, of the two million tax filers in Louisiana, only 14,000 of them paid more – reporting gross income in excess of $ 500,000. to help the working class and the middle class? “asked the Fox News host.

In this screenshot, Fox News Sunday presenter Chris Wallace asks Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) about his continued support for the 2017 tax cuts and jobs act. Screenshot / Fox News

Cassidy argued that Wallace’s analysis focused only on “first degree effects.” The Republican senator said that “if you look at the overall effect” the economy of the pre-COVID-19 pandemic had “record” unemployment, claiming that tax cuts were the cause.

Cassidy said wage growth was “disproportionately in the bottom quintiles of the income structure.” He mentioned that the “flip side” of more Americans working and receiving higher wages “should be highlighted.”

Wallace pushed back, noting that there is “certainly evidence that Trump’s tax cuts have benefited the wealthy and corporations more than the working and middle classes.”

The Fox News presenter then released a snippet of Biden’s speech Wednesday night to a joint session of Congress, in which the president said his draft U.S. Jobs Plan was a “blue collar plan to build the America – that’s what it is.

“The president says his plan will help working and middle class people by forcing businesses and the rich – over $ 400,000 a year – to pay more. What’s wrong with that?” Wallace asked.

Cassidy argued that academics would say that increasing corporate taxes would reduce wages. “You have less investments and you are hurting shareholders,” he said, pointing to pension funds. “Now, if it’s okay to cut workers’ wages, it’s a blue collar business. If it’s okay to have less investment, it’s a blue collar business, ”Cassidy said. He argued that higher wages and more investment would not happen under Biden’s proposal, describing it as “anti-blue collar.”

As Wallace noted, a 2020 Tax Policy Center analysis found that the tax cuts passed by Trump and the Republicans would add $ 1 to $ 2 trillion to the deficit over a decade.

The Joint Committee on Taxation and the Congressional Budget Office have released several estimates of TCJA’s expected budgetary impact. These estimates all show that TCJA has significantly reduced its income and growing deficits in its first decade. The specific amount ranges – from about $ 1 trillion to $ 2 trillion … “the report says.

Polls show that the majority of Americans are in favor of raising taxes on the rich and on business. The results of a recent survey released by the Pew Research Center revealed that 80% of Americans say they are very embarrassed that some wealthy Americans and businesses are not paying their “fair share” of taxes. In addition, 59% said it bothered them “a lot”.

Although Biden has offered to reverse Trump’s tax cuts, his administration has repeatedly stressed that taxes will not be increased for families earning less than $ 400,000 a year.

“The president has promised that no family earning less than $ 400,000 will pay a penny more in taxes. And we have been diligent in honoring this pledge,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday. NBC News.

She pointed out that Biden was simply proposing to reduce taxes to “39.6% by 2017 for families earning more than $ 400,000.” And for the small group – three tenths of 1% – of Americans earning more than a million dollars, they would be asked to pay on capital gains and dividends at the same rate, rather than at the much lower rate than ‘he is actually. “

“And President Biden believes, and I agree, that workers should not face higher taxes on their wage income than wealthy individuals on their rewards of capital,” she said.

Newsweek has contacted Cassidy’s press secretary for further comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos