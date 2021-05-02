Politics
What’s at stake in the Super Thursday election, as Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer both face key tests
Britain’s electoral map will be redesigned this week when millions of voters have their first chance in 18 months to deliver their verdict to their political leaders.
Every adult in England, Scotland and Wales will have the right to vote at least one Super Thursday ballot in the biggest test of public opinion since Boris Johnson won the general election in December 2019 .
It will be one of the biggest rounds of elections ever, as it includes contests canceled last year during the coronavirus first lockdown.
Things will be different at polling stations, with social distancing enforced, staff behind plastic screens and voters urged to use disinfectant.
The need for Covid security, with a limited number of counts, means voters will wait longer than usual to find out who will represent them for the next three or four years. Almost all results will be reported next Friday and Saturday rather than being counted overnight.
The battle that could have the longest impact on the UK comes in the elections for Scotland’s 129 seats.
Mr Johnson will face huge demands for another independence referendum if a majority of his new members support the UK’s departure. Polls suggest Nicola Sturgeons’ SNP, backed by the Scottish Greens, is within reach of this target.
Welsh Senedd’s results will also be closely scrutinized to see if signs of growing support for the separation translate into votes for Plaid Cymru.
The stakes will not be so high in England, but the PM will be eager to show that the Tories’ appeal to Red Wall voters is intact, as Sir Keir Starmer desperately seeks to demonstrate that he is rebuilding in from the electoral nadir of the works.
Much attention will be paid to the Hartlepool by-parliamentary elections which the Tories are narrowly favorites to capture from the Labor Party, a result that would deal a blow to Sir Keir and boost morale for Mr Johnson after weeks of headlines on sordid and cronyism.
More than 5,000 councilors will be elected in 143 town halls and town halls across England, as Londoners choose their next mayor and 25 members of the London Assembly.
Competitions will be held for seven underground mayors with powers in an English region, for five directly elected mayors and for 39 police and crime commissioners in England and Wales.
The focus will be on the selection of metro mayors in the West Midlands and Tees Valley, who were captured by the Tories in 2017 in a taste of their two-year success in traditionally Labor-leaning areas.
Although parties insist that council elections are conducted on local issues, contests will inevitably be seen through the prism of national politics.
Recent opinion polls put the Tories about eight points ahead, as Mr Johnson enjoys an apparent rebound in vaccines and despite damaging headlines engulfing Downing Street, though the margin has narrowed in recent times days.
Sir Keirs’ troops are aiming to close that gap and if they fail he could find himself in serious trouble after just a year at the helm of the Labor Party.
However, Jonathan Carr-West, director general of the Local Government Information Unit, said: Communities are more important than curtains and we urge people to consider local needs and aspirations as well as politics national when they vote.
What’s new for the elections?
Scottish Parliament
129 members 73 elected from constituencies and 56 from party lists. The SNP currently holds 61 seats, Tories 30, Labor 23 and Liberal Democrats and Greens five each. Others have five.
Senedd
60 members, 40 elected in the constituencies and 20 on the party lists. Labor holds 29 seats, Conservatives and Plaid Cymru 10 each, Independents six and Lib Dems one. Others have four.
Mayor of London
Elected by additional ballot, currently held by Labor
London Assembly
25 members, 14 elected in the constituencies and 11 on the party list. As it stands, Labor holds 12 seats, Tories eight, Green Party two, former UKIP politicians hold two, and Liberal Democrats hold one.
The mayors
Seven metro mayors elected by additional ballot. Competitions in Greater Manchester (organized by Labor); West Midlands (Con), Liverpool City area (Lab), Tees Valley (Con), West of England (Con), Cambridge and Peterborough (Con) and West Yorkshire (new town hall)
Five city mayors were elected on the supplementary voting system in Bristol, Doncaster, Liverpool, North Tyneside and Salford (all currently Labor).
Local councils
A total of 4,805 councilors will be elected by one-round majority vote in 143 English councils.
Police and crime commissioners
There will be elections for 39 CPCs in England and Wales. The Tories have 20, Labor has 14, Plaid Cymru has two, with three independents.
