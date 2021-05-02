Opinion: The fashions of Where are you going? | opinion | W

Earlier this year, as many other countries and regions grappled with new waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, India was providing vaccines for the rest of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated himself on having defeated the pandemic in his country and having ensured world leadership in this war against the coronavirus.

But that claim to victory came back to haunt Modi in the form of the unprecedented suffering of the Indian people during the country’s second wave of murder. After all, whoever takes the credit for victory must also take responsibility for the losses.

A barrage of national and international criticism appears to have damaged for the first time the Teflon-like image of the “supreme leader”. Even many of its staunch advocates have gone silent or rather defensive in dealing with accusations of crisis mismanagement and criminal negligence.

West Bengal was a symbolic defeat

Today, Modi faces a second blow to his image of Ironman after regional election results were declared on Sunday in five Indian states, a huge political defeat for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which could end up being prove fatal.

Mamata Banerjee is one of the harshest critics of Modi’s leadership

Normally, regional polls do not matter to the federal government. But Modi himself made it a matter of prestige to defeat West Bengal state chief fire minister Mamata Banerjee, India’s only female chief minister.

Armed with unprecedented resources, the Prime Minister and his staunch lieutenant, Home Secretary Amit Shah, regularly shuttled between Delhi and Bengal to secure an exemplary victory that would cement their control of almost the entire country. They have even been accused of neglecting their homework for political gain during the country’s critical health crisis.

Control of West Bengal had symbolic significance for Modi: Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the ideological father of his right-wing Hindu party, was from that state. Not only would a successful “taming” of the usually left-wing Bengali intellectuals send a clear message to the rest of the country as well. West Bengal was the price; the results in the other four states were not a big surprise and were not seen as a matter of prestige by the BJP.

Now that Banerjee’s government has secured a staggering election victory in West Bengal, Modi’s image is shattered for the second time in just a matter of weeks. Banerjee was personally beaten in her constituency, but even that may not be a consolation prize for Modi. His account of religious extremism and other key issues was rejected by the overwhelming majority of Bengali voters.

For the first time, Modi seems vulnerable

So far, setbacks like this haven’t been a problem for the Prime Minister, he could just deny any failure and patiently wait to mark his next self-proclaimed achievement. The weak and fragmented opposition force could hardly challenge its authority or shake its image.

But this time, the crisis could come from within. The Sangh Parivar, or the mother political family of the Hindu nationalist BJP, shows signs of impatience with the failures of the Modi-Shah leadership. The outlook in recent weeks has not been good: Apocalyptic images of Hindus cremated in hospital yards, COVID patients dying due to lack of oxygen and other failures, have highlighted the leaders of Sangh uncomfortable. Public anger may prove to be much stronger and longer lasting than during Modi’s demonetization campaign, or any of the other controversial steps taken by his government.

If Modi begins to become a liability rather than a political asset, the Sangh political family may need to rethink their strategy. Although no one else in the party matches Modi’s charisma and popularity, for the first time, the prime minister appears vulnerable. Sure, he could strike back and regain control of the narrative, but the ground beneath his feet isn’t as stable as it once was.

If the opposition can use this momentum and build a viable and serious alternative to challenge Modi in the next general election in 2024, India’s political landscape could again see a fundamental shift.