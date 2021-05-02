Donald Trump’s plush Turnberry golf resort accused of claiming up to 500,000 time off after sacking many employees





DONALD Trumps Turnberry golf resort has been accused of claiming up to 500,000 cash leave after laying off scores of employees.

A union has called the pandemic aid a scandal and called for a tax investigation.

Donald Trump’s Turberry Golf Resort has been accused of claiming 500,000 vacation pay despite staff layoffsCredit: Getty Images – Getty

The former US President’s Scottish businesses have received up to 575,000 people from the UK governmentCredit: Alamy

The figures show that the former US presidents of Scottish companies received up to 575,000 companies by the British government in two months.

SLC Turnberry Ltd received between 200,000 and 500,000, while its seaside resort of Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, was paid between 35,000 and 75,000.

HMRC data only shows total payments in the UK scheme – designed to help employers retain staff – for December and January.

At least 66 jobs have reportedly been cut at the luxury resort town of Turnberry in Ayrshire since last March.

There is no suggestion of corporate wrongdoing.

But RMT union boss Mick Cash said: It is clear that at the very least the principles of the regime appear to have been violated. This should be the subject of a forensic investigation by HMRC.

It’s a scandal and as we come out of lockdown we demand that scrapped staff be rehired with decent pay and terms.

The Trump Organization has been asked for comment.

