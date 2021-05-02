Introducing the eccentric estate of candidates vying to become London’s next mayor

LONDON – An American businessman with a penchant for loud suits. The actor with an “anti-wake” agenda. YouTubers with tongue-in-cheek campaigns. An intergalactic “space politician” with a trash can on his head. Outgoing London mayor Sadiq Khan is seeking re-election against 19 other candidates in a vote on May 6, and it’s fair to say that the realm of potential mayors is weirder, as well as bigger, than the capital British ever seen. .

Khan, representing the Labor Party, which is in opposition to Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in the central government, is well known for his face the old President Trump and the mobilization of the city through a number of devastating terrorist attacks. He is set to be comfortably re-elected – if recent polls are to be believed – with Khan promising to “renew, rebuild and refresh London” in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic if he wins another term.

His main rival, the Tory Shaun Bailey, votes only 28%, against 41% for Khan, according to the most recent surveys. Bailey attacked Khan’s housing and crime-fighting record, but still lagged behind the incumbent mayor in opinion polls and took stock controversial statements compared to Khan’s more conciliatory public message.

Elsewhere, however, the field of candidates from outside Britain’s main political parties looks increasingly bizarre.

The most successful is YouTuber Nico Omilana, who has 3.3 million followers and 1.7 million Instagram followers. Independent candidate without party affiliation, Omilana told BBC he has “more knowledge, strength and integrity than any other candidate” and that “the system was broken for young people”.

Poll at 5%, according to ITV, Omilana could simply hit the threshold of enough votes to recoup her deposit of 10,000 ($ 13,900), which candidates must deposit to run.

He is joined by fellow YouTuber Max Fosh, with 419,000 subscribers, who is run to “just to get more votes” than Laurence Fox, an actor running on an anti-lockdown, “anti-woke” ticket.

Fox made headlines in the UK in January 2020 when he denied that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, had been the victim of racism in the media and reveled in being labeled a ‘privileged white man “during a controversial appearance on the current affairs program. Question time.

Since then he has formed his own political party, lamented social distancing restrictions and campaigned on pledges never to return the capital to lockdown and “get your freedom to speak back.” Like Fosh, he is at 1% in the opinion polls.

The “Count Binface” is also standing – a satirical candidate who has been one of these election cycles, after opposing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the 2019 general election. Previously, he had opposed former Prime Minister Theresa May as “Lord Buckhethead”, but was forced to name change due to copyright issues.

“I am running for election in 2021 in Earth’s capital, London, to bring voters a touch of intergalactic class and ingenious policies that will put LONDON ON THE MAP,” according to its website. One of his manifesto commitments is that “loud snacks be prohibited in theaters”.

Then there’s a portrayal from across the Atlantic in the form of Brian Rose, an American businessman who has lived in London for 21 years. He claims to have put “seven digits” of his own money into his campaign and has made several bets on himself to win mayoralty.

“The first thing you need is to be aware, if they don’t know who you are then they can’t engage in your politics,” Rose told ABC News in a recent interview. . “So I always joke that they come for the costume, they stay for the politicians, and then they show up on May 6.”

“I think we’re going to shock a lot of people with the support we have from Londoners,” he added.

British political eccentricities are in full swing as Khan appears favorite to win the vote and mayor of London for the next three years, even as Earl Binface believes him. “more qualified” than the other candidates.