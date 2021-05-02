Enes Kanter and NBA Senator Ed Markey unveil Turkey’s human rights bill





BOSTON (WBZ News) Ancient Celtic Its edges and Senator Ed Markey on Sunday unveiled a bill aimed at mitigating human rights violations in Turkey. Kanter and Senator Markey made the announcement during a Sunday afternoon press conference. Kanter, of Turkish origin, has long criticized the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, protesting against the Turkish government’s attempts to imprison its political opponents, activists, journalists and minorities. The bill, called the Promotion of Human Rights in Turkey Act 2021, would order the Secretary of State to provide aid to organizations in Turkey helping to free journalists, lawyers and dissidents imprisoned in Turkey. “I want democracy in my country. I want freedom in my country. I want freedom of speech, religion and expression in my country,” Kanter said. The former Celtics player had his passport revoked by Turkey in 2017 for criticizing the government, and the country issued an arrest warrant. He has not traveled outside the country since because he is afraid of an international arrest. “Erdogan is using his government to become the second worst jailer of journalists in the world, just behind China,” said Senator Markey. Kanter said the last time he saw his family was in 2015 and he couldn’t remember the last time he spoke to them. He is currently playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. Suzanne Sausville from WBZ (@wbzSausville) reports:







